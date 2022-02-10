‘The paths to grow for 'skilled employees' are unparalleled’ – 20 quotes of the week on the India business opportunity

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of January 31 – February 6 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

All these factors coming together — the deeper market, more capital availability, and better people, who have seen and built scale — is a magic recipe coming together to build a stronger environment. - GV Ravishankar, Sequoia Capital India

As of January 14, 2022, India has 83 unicorns with a total valuation of $277.77 billion. - Economic Survey 2021-22

The [Union Budget 2022] focus will be on addressing important cross-cutting issues of infrastructure, reverse logistics, technology upgradation and integration with the informal sector. - Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

We can choose solutions that suit the Indian situation and create India-specific solutions. But they need to be holistic, not patchwork answers. - Arundhati Bhattacharya, Salesforce

A huge chunk of the total population still lacks this [insurance] security blanket with our penetration as low as 3.2 percent – almost at the bottom of the barrel as compared to Asian economies. - Layak Singh, Artivatic.AI

India is at a very exciting stage in terms of wealth creation and we will see unprecedented growth in the number of wealthy individuals over the next few years, who need curated global services. - Soumya Rajan, Waterfield Advisors

Digitisation of rural India and making high-speed internet available to every villager will result in higher incomes and a better quality of living. - Amith Agarwal, AgriBazaar

Industries and people don't consider camels as important animals; they are ill-treated and abandoned, or sent to slaughterhouses for their meat. - Amit Deol, Sirohi

The [farming] problem is so complex and market so fragmented that you need the support of the existing ecosystem. One cannot go in and just try to disrupt the existing ecosystem and be a replacement for it. - Nukul Upadhye, Bijak

For a long time Indians didn’t really trust the frozen foods category. But today, a lot of brands are coming up with innovative products. - Deb Mukherjee, Ceres Foods

Now is perhaps the most exciting time to be in supply chain ops in India. From quick commerce to enterprise supply chains, logistics industry is undergoing a massive transformation. - Raghuram Talluri, LoadShare

For decades, real estate consumers in India have suffered from lack of standardised pricing mechanism, and had to argue and negotiate about prices in the dark based on what market movers told them. - Tanuj Shori, Square Yards

Lead batteries have a higher recycling rate and are more cost-effective as they can be manufactured in India, unlike lithium-ion batteries that have to be imported. - Anmol Bohre, Enigma Automobiles

Gaming and e-sports are going to be next big thing. - Rajan Navani, JetSynthesys

The school teachers who know wouldn’t teach the subject [of menstrual health] in detail and just skim through the subject telling the class that girls get periods and that's it. - Ananya Malde, Project Pragati

The confluence of internet, telecom, and television can significantly reduce the time and cost of rendering education to the students across the nation. - VP Singh, Great Lakes Institute of Management

The main challenge we are facing is the discovery of young creator talent while defying multiple social norms that both young entrepreneurs and digital artists face. - Anuskha Balaraj, The Leap Gallery

Not every sector can be skilled online, hence, as an extension to this, the government must introduce training and skilling mechanisms of sectors that can only benefit from offline training. - Daisy Tanwani, Pinklay

With most companies adopting digital transformation, the paths to grow for 'skilled employees' are unparalleled. - Hari Krishnan Nair, Great Learning

