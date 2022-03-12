Airtel selects Nuronics Labs, Enthu.Ai, Chimes Radio for accelerator programme

Telecom operator Bharti ﻿Airtel﻿ has selected three startups - Nuronics Labs, Enthu.Ai and Chimes Radio - for its accelerator programme, the company said on Friday.

The startups were declared winners of the 'Airtel India Startup Innovation Challenge', organised in partnership with Invest India.

"The three winners of the competition will get access to Airtel's Digital Innovation Lab and an opportunity to be a part of the Airtel Startup Accelerator Programme. The Programme invests in early-stage startups engaged in developing solutions based on new-age technologies, which also complements Airtel's Digital vision across segments," Airtel said in a statement.

The challenge invited entries from Indian startups working on innovative solutions across 5G, IoT, cloud communications, digital advertising, and digital entertainment.

Over 237 technology startups from across India participated in the challenge, underscoring the strong response the challenge received from homegrown startups.

Nuronics Labs provides real-time intelligence using composite AI on audio files, text files, and images.

The first runner up Enthu.Ai makes voice data searchable using speech AI and the second runner up Chimes Radio is a podcast platform for kids.

"We welcome the winners to Airtel's digital ecosystem and thank everyone who participated and wish them the very best for the future," Airtel Digital CEO Adarsh Nair said.