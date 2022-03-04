[Funding alert] Apollo.io raises $110M in Series C led by Sequoia Capital

Apollo.io, the US and Bengaluru-based integrated B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform, on Friday announced that it has closed $110 million in a Series C round of funding led by Sequoia Capital, along with existing investors Tribe Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, and NewView Capital.

With this funding round, Apollo.io said it will accelerate its product-led growth, increasing its investment in product and engineering by nearly 300 percent to continue to build the best platform in its category. The company has raised over $150 million to date.

“This funding will enable us to hire the very best people in the industry, continue to build and market our category-leading sales intelligence and engagement platform, and accelerate our growth with investments in marketing and sales,” said Tim Zheng, Co-founder and CEO, Apollo.io.

“We are one of the fastest-growing sales platforms integrating the most accurate buyer data with powerful engagement, automation, and intelligence tools to easily find and target the right buyer at the right time with the right message," Tim added.

Since announcing its Series B round of funding three months ago, Apollo.io claims to have expanded its paid customer base by nearly 60 percent to over 15,000 paying customers. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) has nearly tripled in the past 12 months, according to a release.

Apollo.io offers smart sales engagement features to help sales teams automate their workflows and outreach driving increased productivity.