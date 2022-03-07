Job postings by top Indian unicorns saw 2X quarter-on-quarter growth in 2021: Report

The year 2021 was a significant year for the Indian startup ecosystem, with 44 companies entering the coveted unicorn club. According to a recent report by ﻿Apna﻿.co, there has been a 2X quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in job postings by top unicorns in India.

The report noted an inclination of users towards joining Indian startups, highlighting the growing acceptance of young companies as preferred employer partners. The data also highlights that more than 80 percent of the hiring demand has been for three top categories — delivery people, field sales, and business development.

Commenting on this new trend, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer at apna.co, added,

Get connected to Apna

"This is a historic time for young digital startups as they attain higher growth and become large-scale employment generators. We are certain that in the coming years, these startups will not only contribute significantly to the Indian economy but also make the country the top global startup hub. We are thrilled to be able to help these unicorns, as well as all startups, easily connect with their workforce, and we will continue to contribute to their growth journey."

These consumer-focused B2C applications have been heavily dependent on the gig economy to operate their businesses. Top hiring sectors include ecommerce, social commerce, and food delivery. Online education platforms were also recorded as generating a variety of job opportunities for professionals in the country.

Get connected to Apna

With many of these startups scaling their platforms or products and expanding their reach deeper into Bharat, they shifted their hiring hubs to non-metro cities, creating a plethora of economic opportunities.

Unicorns were seen posting about jobs in cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Surat, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Nagpur. Zomato, BYJU'S, Delhivery, 1Mg, and others are some of the top unicorns hired from Apna.

With Indians spending a majority of their time at home as a result of the pandemic and the resulting remote working culture, platforms have evolved into one-stop shops for all of their needs.

Get connected to Apna

Edited by Kanishk Singh Edited by Kanishk Singh