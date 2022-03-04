Industry veteran Radhesh Kanumury announces new cross-border B2B SaaS fund, Suvan Ventures

Industry veteran Radhesh Kanumury on Friday announced that he will be starting Suvan Ventures, a new venture fund focused on early stage B2B Indian cross-border SaaS companies, those which sell into global markets like US and Europe but have development/customer success/marketing teams in India.

The fund size is expected to be between $10 million - $15 million, making 20-25 investments.

According to an official statement, Suvan Ventures will identify and invest in companies early in their lifecycle, and help them scale by providing mentoring, as well as connections to investors, partners, subject matter experts, system integrators and potential customers.

Commenting on the new fund, Radhesh said,

“I've had immense learning from Arka Venture Labs that I would like to incorporate in Suvan Ventures. Specialised funds like Suvan Ventures can play an important role in the journey of Indian B2B cross border companies. We already have anchor commitments from family offices and marquee angel investors.”

Radhesh has been founding member and Managing Partner of Arka Venture Labs, a venture fund that pioneered the SaaS category till December last year.

Before Arka Venture Labs, Radhesh had an 18 year stint with IBM with roles across technology, sales, and business development. During his final 3.5 years there, he led IBM India's startup initiative working exclusively with B2B startups, providing mentoring and connections to the right set of people in the ecosystems, enabling them to successfully and rapidly scale.