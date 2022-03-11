A report on how the pandemic has affected people's willingness to come back to office has revealed that a whopping 71 percent of respondents would rather work from home than get a promotion!

Curated by software firm Ivanti, 42 percent of the report's respondents said they would be happy with a hybrid model of work, 30 percent said they would like to work from home permanently, and only 13 percent said that they wanted to come back to office full time.

“The pandemic has catalysed a monumental shift in where and how people work,” said Jeff Abbott, CEO of Ivanti.

The report also looked at how the respondents faired during the 'Great Resignation' since the pandemic started. It has been referred to as such because employee restrictions on switching jobs has become far easier while working from home during the pandemic.

The report found 24 percent of respondents have left their job in the last year, while 28 percent are considering leaving in the next six months. The latter number jumps to 36 percent for 25-34 year olds!

“Employees have more options than ever before—and they’re good options, too,” said Meghan Biro, CEO and Founder of TalentCulture.

“They can go anywhere and work for anyone, so that means that companies have to shift their retention tactics toward implementing the best technology that makes everyone’s jobs easier, and more fun,” said Biro.

However, this desire to shift towards a remote-first environment is a double-edged sword. About 10 percent of respondents noticed a negative effect on their mental health due to working from home.

Concerns include losing a personal connection with coworkers, and being expected to work longer hours compared to working in office.

“Amid the fierce war on talent, it’s more important than ever before to build a winning, diverse, and inclusive culture where every individual is highly respected, and a company’s mission and core values are demonstrated at every level,” said Ivanti CEO Jeff Abbott.

Abbott added that "companies must show they are delivering global value and not just profits, while also prioritising work/life balance”.