UK delivery startup Deliveroo is hiring up to 150 engineers in India

The British food delivery startup Deliveroo is opening an engineering centre in India, and will be hoping to hire up to 150 people in 2022 alone. Its current global headcount stands at around 800, and they are looking to scale that up to 1,250 by the end of the calendar year.

The company has not specified any long term numbers for jobs in India.

Deliveroo's new engineering centre will be in the iconic Skyview building in the HiTec City area of Hyderabad.

It has leased out an 80-person office in a coworking space for now. Engineers will be expected to help develop products for Deliveroo's restaurant and delivery partners across the world.

The company has begun recruiting engineers with abilities in analytics, platforms, automation and machine learning. Sashi Somavarapu has been hired as Vice President of Engineering, and tasked with leading the engineering centre in Hyderabad. Somavarapu had previously founded Redlily.com and Marketfron Software Solutions, as well as holding senior roles at Ajio and Amazon.

Deliveroo is following in the footsteps of Asian startups like Indonesia's Gojek and Grab, as well as Japan's Rakutan in setting up engineering centres in India without bringing their customer-facing app to Indian customers.

Deliveroo was founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski, and currently operates in over 800 locations in 11 countries. Deliveroo listed London's biggest IPO since 2011 last year, although it did not fare as well as hoped.