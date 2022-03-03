Eyeing further growth, sleep solutions startup Wakefit onboards Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador

Indian D2C brand Wakefi has onboarded Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna as its first brand ambassador. The home and sleep solutions brand would feature Mandanna in its upcoming campaigns.

Mandanna, 25, last appeared in the Telugu box-office hit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ in 2022 where she played one of the lead roles.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mandanna said, “I am thrilled to be representing Wakefit as their brand ambassador. The company has a great range of products that are classy, ergonomic, yet affordable. As a person who is constantly travelling for shoots, I come back home, to my comfort zone, at the end of a long and tiring day. Being affiliated with Wakefit and being a part of their growth will be an exciting journey that I will look forward to.”

Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founders of Wakefit

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder and Director, Wakefit, said “We are excited to welcome Rashmika to the Wakefit family. As a young actress in the industry, Rashmika has shown immense talent, gaining popularity and the love of her audience from all around the country.

"Wakefit aims to become one of India’s most loved brands for all things home, and I believe Rashmika’s vibrant and versatile personality resonates with the brand that we are. Rashmika comes on board at a time when we are expanding our presence and operations in the country, and aiming to cross Rs 1,000 crore revenue in FY23.”

Wakfit was established in March 2016. A research and innovation-driven company, it focuses on providing home and sleep solutions in the country. The company has gained more than eight lakh customers since its inception with a current valuation at Rs 2,800 crores.

Wakefit raised its Series C funding in November 2021, amounting to $28 million from investors led by US-based SIG, Sequoia Capital India and others. With more than eight manufacturing facilities and 24 warehouses across the country, Wakefit hopes to evolve further in the market.

