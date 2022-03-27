Metaverse Summit: Key highlights

By Team YS
India's first Web 3.0 conference, YourStory's The Metaverse Summit - powered by Woodstock, brought together the global blockchain and Web 3.0 ecosystem together on March 25-26, 2022, to build for a decentralised future and accelerate innovation in the building blocks of the Metaverse.
The Metaverse Summit featured a wide range of insightful virtual keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, and roundtables, with participation from top industry and sector leaders in blockchain.

Sriram Iyer, Director of Engineering International at ﻿Coinbase﻿, offered critical insights into the merits and challenges of building a completely remote team for a global crypto startup

While Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, Biconomy, and Ramani Ramachandran, CEO at ﻿Router Protocol﻿, discussed the new solutions developed around cross-chain infra, Sumit Gupta, Co-founder at ﻿CoinDCX﻿, and Tanvi Ratna, Founder and CEO at Policy 4.0, broke down the complexities of implementing crypto laws in India.

Moreover, Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, ﻿CoinSwitch Kuber﻿, and Madhumita Harishankar, Co-founder of Nume Crypto, debated how India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a world leader in crypto, and the advantages and challenges that lie ahead.

Catch all the key highlights from the two-day Metaverse Summit here.

Editor’s Pick: Turning Point

In this week’s Turning Point, we feature mediatech unicorn ﻿Amagi﻿ Media Labs — the Bengaluru-based SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform that enables TV networks and content owners to distribute and monetise content across different platforms. 

Earlier in March, the startup raised a $95 million funding round and became a unicorn. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Meet the ex-Ola alum who launched a cocktail startup

In 2019, IIT Bombay alum Nitesh Prakash launched ﻿O' Be Cocktails﻿ to deliver consistent and quality drinks. The startup launched its first three products — Cosmopolitan, Long Island Iced Tea (LIIT), and Mojito — in 2021. Read more.

Tanmaya Jain, CEO and Founder, inFeedo

“There’s never been a more critical time to put people at the heart of your business.” 

Tanmaya Jain, Founder and CEO, inFeedo

