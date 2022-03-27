Metaverse Summit: Key highlights

India's first Web 3.0 conference, YourStory's The Metaverse Summit - powered by Woodstock, brought together the global blockchain and Web 3.0 ecosystem together on March 25-26, 2022, to build for a decentralised future and accelerate innovation in the building blocks of the Metaverse.

The Metaverse Summit featured a wide range of insightful virtual keynote sessions, fireside chats, panel discussions, and roundtables, with participation from top industry and sector leaders in blockchain.

Sriram Iyer, Director of Engineering International at ﻿Coinbase﻿, offered critical insights into the merits and challenges of building a completely remote team for a global crypto startup.

While Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, Biconomy, and Ramani Ramachandran, CEO at ﻿Router Protocol﻿, discussed the new solutions developed around cross-chain infra, Sumit Gupta, Co-founder at ﻿CoinDCX﻿, and Tanvi Ratna, Founder and CEO at Policy 4.0, broke down the complexities of implementing crypto laws in India.

Moreover, Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, ﻿CoinSwitch Kuber﻿, and Madhumita Harishankar, Co-founder of Nume Crypto, debated how India is uniquely positioned to emerge as a world leader in crypto, and the advantages and challenges that lie ahead.

Catch all the key highlights from the two-day Metaverse Summit here.

Editor’s Pick: Turning Point

In this week’s Turning Point, we feature mediatech unicorn ﻿Amagi﻿ Media Labs — the Bengaluru-based SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform that enables TV networks and content owners to distribute and monetise content across different platforms.

Earlier in March, the startup raised a $95 million funding round and became a unicorn. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Meet the ex-Ola alum who launched a cocktail startup

In 2019, IIT Bombay alum Nitesh Prakash launched ﻿O' Be Cocktails﻿ to deliver consistent and quality drinks. The startup launched its first three products — Cosmopolitan, Long Island Iced Tea (LIIT), and Mojito — in 2021. Read more.

News & Updates

NASDAQ-listed online travel booking website Yatra Online Inc filed for an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian unit, Yatra Online Ltd, with market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 750 crore via the sale of primary and secondary shares.

﻿ Tesla ﻿ ﻿ CEO Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire by 2024, a new report by Tipalti Approve says, growing his net worth from more than $250 billion to $1 trillion over the next two years.

In yet another example of what India can achieve when its citizens put their hearts and souls into national betterment, an inmate in Bihar's Nawada sub-jail, Suraj Kumar Yadav, cracked the IIT exam and secured the 54th rank nationwide.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani resigned as the Director of Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, following market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) order restraining him from associating with any listed company.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Tanmaya Jain, CEO and Founder, inFeedo

“There’s never been a more critical time to put people at the heart of your business.”

— Tanmaya Jain, Founder and CEO, inFeedo

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!