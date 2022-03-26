Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire in 2024, report says

﻿Tesla﻿ CEO Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire by 2024, a new report by Tipalti Approve says, growing his net worth from more than $250 billion to $1 trillion over the next two years.

Since 2017, Musk's net worth has increased at an average of 129 percent, annually, which means he could hit $1.38 trillion by 2024, at the age of 52, the report added.

Musk could be followed by TikTok founder Zhang Yiming, expected to become a trillionaire by 2026, and then Amazon's Jeff Bezos who may only hit the $1 trillion net worth number by 2030, according to the report.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Tesla and SpaceX Founder pipped Bezos to become the world's richest person last year.

With tech stocks being driven into the ground over the last couple of weeks due to global geopolitical tensions, Musk's net worth slipped under $200 billion briefly.

He also found himself in some trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after it said it was probing him and his brother, Kimbal Musk, for selling Tesla shares a day before the former Tweeted a poll asking his followers if he should consider selling a portion of his sales - which, predictably, sent Tesla shares to an all-time high.

Musk's current net worth stands at $270.9 billion, according to Forbes' Real Time Billionaires list.