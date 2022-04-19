Corporate Gurukul’s plans for international domination

Corporate Gurukul, a global edtech venture headquartered in Singapore, believes that offline teaching is the best option for both tutors and students. As a result, when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, business came to a screeching halt as the company did not have any online offerings.

“We had to pivot to the online model as our revenues had come down by one-fifth,” says Rajesh Panda, Founder and CEO of Corporate Gurukul, in a conversation with YourStory, adding that business has managed to bounce back to pre-COVID-19 levels.

He adds the team does not believe in amassing as many students as possible and follows one motto — if you are the best, we will help you become better.

At present, Corporate Gurukul provides short-term upskilling courses and only targets students from top tier educational institutions — IITs, BITs, or NITs — through partnerships with elite universities in Singapore. The focus is on ensuring students are better prepared for a corporate career or simply upskilling to be better equipped for higher studies.

Rajesh says, “We want our students to get ready for the corporate world through an experiential form of learning, which is relevant for the society as whole.” Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Sabari Girish Parampoor, an engineering leader who has worked at VMWare, Indegene, and Exeevo, launched and exited a carpooling startup, and is now building a strong tech culture in Coll Poll. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

WCube’s growth journey from 1X to 10X over 1 year

“Before we started this business, I did not know that there were 90 types of eggs or even 800 types of brooms,” quips Udit Karan Chandhok.

The business he is referring to is Delhi-headquartered ﻿WCube﻿, a bottom of the pyramid focused B2B (business-to-business) procurement enablement platform for large-size enterprises he launched with his long-time friend Akash Narain Mittal.

The business introduced the duo to an all-new world of products that not many were aware of or talking about. Read more.

Bengaluru-based ﻿UrbanPiper﻿, a one-stop restaurant management platform, raised $24 million in a Series B round led by existing investors ﻿Sequoia Capital India﻿ and ﻿Tiger Global Management﻿ and new investors ﻿Swiggy﻿ and ﻿Zomato﻿. It is looking to expand to over 200,000 restaurant locations globally in the next two years.

Delhi-based electric mobility startup Prakriti E-mobility has secured a lead investment from Europe’s growth-focused IEG Investment Banking Group as part of its $5 million pre-Series A funding round.

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of InfoEdge, has posted a series of instructions that he has followed over the years to maintain good corporate governance within his company and the startups he has invested in.

﻿Zepto﻿ Founder Aadit Palicha responded to Anand Mahindra on Twitter regarding a concern about how delivery partners will be treated during this new arms race of 10-minute quick commerce deliveries. Palicha reached out to Mahindra publicly after the business magnate had mentioned his worries about 10-minute delivery increasing driver safety risks.

