After Elon Musk criticises Twitter's opacity, Indian startup Koo publishes its algorithm

Indian social media platform ﻿Koo App﻿, founded by ex-TaxiForSure founder Aprameya Radhakrishna and ex-RedBus core member Mayank Bidawatka, has announced it has published it's algorithm publicly to reiterate "Koo's commitment to platform transparency and neutrality."

This move comes on the back of Elon Musk's public questioning of Twitter's opaque algorithm processes that preceded his bid to purchase the entire company for $43 billion. Musk had created a poll asking users if they believed the social media platform's algorithm should be open source, and 82.7 percent of his respondents had voted 'Yes'.

In a press release shared with YourStory, Koo said that they would be making public the four main algorithms used by the platform, which are Feed, Trending, People Recommendations and Notifications. The company said that "these four algorithms determine the type of content users see and consume."

Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said, "to speak openly about our algorithms is part of our commitment to letting users know that there are no hidden agendas at Koo. In addition to our algorithms, all our policies are explained on our website in multiple languages, for the larger benefit of all users."

Koo claims that it is the first significant social media platform to publish its algorithms publicly. The company also allows self-verification by users, a tool which Twitter maintains as a company prerogative.