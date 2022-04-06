Flipkart launches app of digital healthcare marketplace Flipkart Health+

Flipkart Health+, the digital healthcare marketplace platform of ecommerce major ﻿Flipkart﻿, on Wednesday launched its app as it gears up to compete against rivals Tata Digital's 1mg and Amazon Pharmacy in the growing healthcare sector in India.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Indians have witnessed a tremendous shift in favouring wellness and preventative healthcare and there is an increased focus on health and wellness, like never before,” Prashant Jhaveri, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Flipkart Health+, said in a statement

The app offers to access medicines and healthcare products and services for various health conditions including acute and chronic illnesses. The platform plans to have more than 500 independent sellers who have a network of registered pharmacists for validation of medical prescriptions and accurate dispensation of medicines.

“Through Flipkart Health+, we aim to solve the critical gap of accessibility across the country, especially in the remotest parts of the country that have been underserved until now," Prashant added.

With the healthcare platform, the Indian ecommerce giant aims to improve access to a range of quality and affordable medicines and healthcare products to customers across over 20,000 pin codes in the country.

“Flipkart Health+ app has been designed and developed with a user-friendly interface that will appeal to customers, irrespective of their technological adeptness,” the company said.

Flipkart Group had shared its plans to foray into the healthcare sector in November 2021 with the digital healthcare marketplace platform Flipkart Health+. It aimed to create an end-to-end digital healthcare platform to address the issues of access to affordable and quality healthcare.

The company had acquired a majority stake in online pharmacy platform SastaSundar.com in 2021 to leverage its expertise in providing genuine offerings in the health-tech ecosystem.

Last month, it appointed Prashant, a former Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd executive, as CEO of Flipkart Health+ to lead the operations.