Celcius raises $4.5 million in pre-Series A round

Celcius, a cold-chain marketplace, has raised $4.5 million from Mumbai Angels, Supply Chain Labs, Endurance Capital, VCats, Keiretsu Forum, Huddle, EVAN, and others.

“We are extremely grateful to the investors for believing in our vision and helping us further our goal of creating a nation-wide cold chain network,” said Swarup Bose, Founder and CEO of Celcius.

The Mumbai-headquartered startup is building a platform of shippers and transporters across the country while accounting for the time spent in transit. Since its launch in November 2020, Celcius has onboarded 2,500 vehicles, and 107 cold storages.

It will use the fresh funds to expand to over 500 cities this year, according to a press release. Celcius will also allocate some ‌funds to grow its tech, sales and operations team, and work on development programmes to aid small-scale and regional transporters across the country.

BookMyShow acquires TribeVibe

BookMyShow made an undisclosed investment for a majority stake in TribeVibe, the one-stop solution for college festival entertainment.

Founded in 2019 by Shoven Shah, TribeVibe enables access to and management of artistes for collaborations, partnerships and production of college events across formats and genres.

The startup has curated and executed more than 600 college events, both on-ground and virtually, with footfalls of more than 3 million students, according to a press release from BookMyShow.

“With our strategic investment in TribeVibe, we aim to serve the market of college entertainment and bring young students and potential first jobbers into our fold," said Ashish Hemrajani, CEO and Co-founder of BookMyShow. "TribeVibe brings forth an as-yet non-addressable market for BookMyShow, and has enabled us to successfully tap into this promising category with an extremely high audience engagement."

Industrial metaverse startup raises capital

Fabrik, an industrial metaverse company, has raised an undisclosed amount as part of its seed round led by Modulor Capital. The round also saw participation from LetsVenture, SucSEED Angel Network, Faad Network, Srishti Lakhotia of the SR Group, and other angel investors.

Founded by Puneet Badrinath in 2018, Fabrik specialises in building AR-supplemented Digital Twins for high value critical assets across sectors.

With Fabrik’s no-code platform, industrial clients can quickly and efficiently create Digital Twin and AR applications that run on any device (on a browser) with just a URL, and more importantly, without additional hardware, according to a press release.

This enables businesses to run quick pilots and identify use-cases with immediate ROI and roll-out metaverse based solutions very fast with little upfront costs.

"With this round, we are building a team with the depth of experience needed to create the industrial metaverse category in the next three to five years,” Puneet said in the press release.