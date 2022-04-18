[Funding roundup] Rakul Preet Singh invests in Wellbeing Nutrition; IndiaMART backs Truckhall

Rakul Preet Singh invests in D2C startup Wellbeing Nutrition

Mumbai-based Wellbeing Nutrition, a plant-based whole food nutrition company, has announced that actress Rakul Preet Singh is now an investor in the brand.

Avnish Chhabria, Founder of ﻿Wellbeing Nutrition﻿, said,

“At Wellbeing Nutrition, our aim is to provide organic solutions in the most technologically efficient way. Rakul echoes our vision completely. Her clean-eating, healthy-living ethos makes her an ideal fit for Wellbeing Nutrition.”

Founded in 2019 by Avnish Chhabria, Wellbeing Nutrition creates combinations of daily wellness, functional nutrition, kids organic nutrition, and natural nutricosmetics.

Get connected to Wellbeing Nutrition

The startup claims that it has emerged as an innovation leader in the category, with multiple technology innovations in nutrition such as ‘Melts’ Oral Thin Strips which allow better absorption of nutrition, multi layered effervescent tablets and their latest launch - Slow capsules that follow an eight hour delayed release mechanism, a technology that has been achieved for the first time in the world in an effort to ensure consumers get more out of their supplements to perform and live better.

The brand currently sells on its online platform, across 2,000+ stores in India, and over 5,000+ stores across the world - in the USA, the UK, UAE, and Germany.

Get connected to Wellbeing Nutrition

Recently, the brand also partnered with Disney to launch an all organic and natural line of vitamins, probiotics and omega for kids globally.

Rakul said, “Wellbeing Nutrition has always stood out for me for its clean, natural, and organic sustainable philosophy to plant-based nutrition while having a strong research driven approach. My belief in their products is what drove my investment into the company. I love all their products, especially their apple cider vinegar, which brings health and taste together."

"Their Slow range that provides delayed release helps ensure I get the right nutrition across the day. It’s the first company to have clinically approved collagen which is grade 1 and grade 3 and I completely love it,” she added.

HRtech SaaS platform EXPERTIA AI raises $1.2M led by Chiratae Ventures & Endiya Partners

Bengaluru-based deeptech virtual recruitment platform EXPERTIA AI on Monday announced that it has raised $1.2 million in seed funding led by ﻿Chiratae Ventures﻿and ﻿Endiya Partners﻿ with participation from ﻿Entrepreneur First﻿ and angel investor Archana Priyadarshini.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

﻿Entrepreneur First﻿, the UK based talent investor has doubled down on its previous pre seed funding into the startup last March.

As per the official statement, the funding will be used for assembling a team of AI researchers and software engineers and creating brand and product awareness in the Indian market.

Kanishk Shukla, Co-founder and CEO, EXPERTIA AI, said, “Our vision is to become a global skill cloud offering real time hiring as a service to businesses worldwide. Our first solution tailored for the SMEs is an AI powered Virtual Recruiter, which uses proprietary algorithms, metadata, and platform integrations to organically source and deliver top 10 job applicants within a few hours. The larger businesses however could access this intelligence as a service by integrating their ATS with Expertia AI and receive realtime fit - not fit recommendations for incoming job applications and alerts notifying them of qualified passive candidates in their historical pool of applicants”.

Founded in 2021 by Akshay Gugnani and Kanishk Shukla, HRtech SaaS startup EXPERTIA AI offers a one click hiring solution to SMEs helping them automatically source and identify top 10 candidates from a pool of applicants invited from 25 plus job boards.

The startup claims that the businesses are encouraged to connect their company website with their EXPERTIA career page to collect all applicants to a smart centralized talent pool, helping them find relevant profiles across all open positions instantaneously.

Today it has over 500 companies, 1,000 recruiters and over 100,000 professionals actively using the platform to automate sourcing of qualified candidates and relevant jobs.

The platform operates a freemium model, offering unlimited sourcing and screening of candidates to startups for Free with premium opt-in features for larger organisations under paid subscriptions.

IndiaMART announces investment in Truckhall Private Limited

B2B marketplace IndiaMART, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Tradezeal Online Private Limited, on Monday announced that it has made an investment of approximately Rs 7.5 crore to purchase compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) of Truckhall Private Limited, which owns the logistics platform ﻿SuperProcure﻿.

ALSO READ Why IndiaMART spent over Rs 900 crore on acquiring startups

Anup Agrawal, CEO and Co-founder of SuperProcure, said,

“SuperProcure is an integrated logistics platform for end to end digitalisation, automation, and collaboration across stakeholders to achieve efficiency, visibility, and resilience across logistics processes. It empowers the logistics team to optimise freight cost and service customers better. We are excited to double down on our partnership with IndiaMART, and are looking forward to utilising their expertise and funding to help us enhance the product and reach more enterprises.”

Founded in 2017 by Anup, Ankit Dudhwewala, Manisha Sharaf, and Varun Biyani, Kolkata-based Superprocure is a SaaS platform that digitises the entire freight sourcing and dispatch monitoring system of the logistics department of an organization. It allows logistics departments to find the best possible rates through a transparent bidding and auction structure, thus saving costs.

The platform offers real-time visibility to all events across the entire dispatch cycle -- from indenting to delivery, via alerts, dashboards and reports, which improves collaboration and the control tower that makes on the spot decision making easier.

﻿IndiaMart﻿ had previously led the seed investment round of SuperProcure in April 2022, in which it had invested Rs 9.68 crore as primary capital into the company, and had purchased existing investor securities worth Rs 1.33 crore via a secondary share purchase.

Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of IndiaMART, said,

“Last year we led the seed investment round into SuperProcure based on our confidence in the team’s expertise and ability to develop a unified SaaS product, which allows enterprises to bring all stakeholders on one platform, and manage all parts of their logistics operations. Since then, the team has validated the product, and marquee enterprise customers across industries are now relying on the platform to reduce freight costs and improve supply chain efficiencies.”

Get connected to Wellbeing Nutrition