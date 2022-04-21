Healthplix aspires to enhance well-being outcomes by digitising healthcare

Health-tech startup Healthplix has experienced a 4X growth in the number of doctors on its platform as a result of its multichannel strategy and brand new API. The software enables doctors to serve the patients more efficiently, given the little time available to them.

ALSO READ Instamojo: Making it possible for small businesses to go online

The Bangalore-based startup has created this interface to help doctors connect with patients and understand their needs via short online consultations.

The company was founded in 2016 and it has distinguished itself from other platforms by putting its doctor users at the centre of its growth strategy. By the end of 2021, the company announced that it had achieved 10,000 monthly active users. In comparison to 2020, the overall number of new patients and prescriptions also doubled.

Get connected to HealthPlix

According to Sandeep Gudibanda, Founder, Healthplix, the company has witnessed a 4X growth in revenue since last year. The B2B company is all set to serve patients’ health needs by working towards increasing its reach. Presently, the main area of focus is on quantifiers like the number of consultations done daily, which has seen a three-fold increase nearly.

HealthPlix Technologies had raised $13.5 million in March 2021 in a Series B round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The company has raised around $18 million to date.

The startup is currently not looking for funding, despite a lot of inbound interest towards it.

Get connected to HealthPlix

The Healthplix Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) aid in the provision of digitised patient records to doctors. It can be viewed from any location and on any device, making it easier to keep track of patient information and write prescriptions. This is made possible by machine learning algorithms that help doctors draft prescriptions more quickly.

“EMR adoption will be high if made more affordable,” says Sandeep. The company is looking into insurances and devices, and actively reaching out to various stakeholders like pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies, and med-devices manufacturers to fully digitise healthcare.

''Going through doctors to drive health outcomes on a population level matters to Healthplix,'' says Sandeep.

Get connected to HealthPlix