How Juicy Chemistry bagged lifelong loyalists

Founded in 2014, Juicy Chemistry is a skincare brand with a laser focus on natural ingredients-based products. It claims to offer products that are sustainably sourced, cruelty-free, freshly made, vegan, free of colours and synthetic fragrance.

Juicy Chemistry served 45,000 customers last year, up from 25,000 in 2019 — an 80 percent jump — aided by more people shopping online during the pandemic.

In 2019, it clocked revenue of Rs 2.9 crore, which grew by 44.8 percent in 2020 to Rs 4.20 crore. The startup claims it recorded a profit of Rs 22 lakh in 2020, higher than Rs 20 lakh in 2019.

What really worked for Juicy Chemistry and helped it meet its competition head-on all these years has been its ingredients — the cynosure of its entire brand philosophy.

While it specialises in skincare and haircare, Juicy Chemistry eventually wants to metamorphose into a lifestyle brand, which means getting into nutrition.

Currently, the startup is in the early stages of launching its own line of nutritional comestibles, which could include teas, capsule supplements, drinks, effervescent tablets, etc.

Not everyone can step away from their passion to pursue entrepreneurship. But Ashish Tandon is among the few who did, giving up his cricketing dreams to be an entrepreneur.

In this week’s 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Ashish Tandon, Co-founder and CEO of Indusface, one of India’s leading cloud security and application security platforms, dives deep into his personal and professional journey. Read more.

Helping nano-influencers encash their influence

Some people are known for giving the best recommendations on everything — from food, shopping, to fashion and anything in between. If we really ponder, these people are nothing less than influencers.

It is these influencers that Yash Sakhlecha, Dishant Sanghvi, and Aashna Sakhlecha wanted to bring to the limelight with their startup ﻿Wyld﻿. Read more.

﻿Zilingo Co-founder and CEO Ankiti Bose was reportedly suspended amid alleged accounting discrepancies. However, senior company officials told YourStory that Ankiti’s suspension has more to do with "silencing her complaints of harassment against colleagues".

Ola﻿ is planning to launch 10-minute deliveries and gain access to the quick commerce sector, which is currently dominated by companies such as ﻿Zepto﻿, ﻿Dunzo,﻿ and ﻿Zomato﻿ Instant. Ola will be partnering with Mukunda Foods to provide these quick deliveries under Ola Dash.

﻿Polygon﻿ announced "Green Manifesto: A Smart Contract with Planet Earth" initiative to become carbon neutral and climate positive by the end of this year. The firm has pledged $20 million in an effort to completely mitigate the impact of its carbon-dioxide emissions this year.

Early stage venture capital firm ﻿Arkam Ventures has announced the final close of its maiden fund at $106 million (Rs 790 crore approximately). The fund was oversubscribed from its initial target of Rs 650 crore. It will invest in a total of 18 to 20 companies.

Asserting that the economic situation is likely to improve during the year, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran on Tuesday expressed hope that the private sector is expected to accelerate capital expenditure from the second half of the current fiscal.

