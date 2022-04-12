Startup news and updates: daily roundup (April 12, 2022)

KPMG-Scaler commissioned report highlights the impact of upskilling on the Indian IT ecosystem

Bengaluru-based edtech startup for upskilling students and working professionals, ﻿Scaler﻿, on Tuesday announced the release of KPMG commissioned "Scaler Placement Assessment Report", capturing the impact of upskilling on the Indian IT ecosystem. The report revealed that the Indian software engineers are witnessing tremendous career growth and finding meaningful employment opportunities after undertaking upskilling courses like Scaler.

The KPMG-Scaler report highlighted the majorly impacted industries with this boom in upskilling and they were technology solutions with an intake of 14.1 percent professionals, financial technologies with 13.9 percent, ecommerce and retail with 13.7 percent, and consumer tech, which witnessed employment of 8.2 percent of upskilled professionals. Scaler also listed the top 25 employers for upskilled professionals across India, with Amazon, Microsoft and Delhivery in the top three.

Get connected to Mosaic Wellness

According to the official statement, over the last three years, professionals after upskilling (through Scaler programs) have witnessed over a 126 percent increase in their salaries across 2087 graduates. Scaler learners have witnessed a mean salary of Rs 21.6 lakh, a median salary of Rs 17.5 lakh and a placement rate of 93.5 percent. The highest domestic salary achieved by Scaler learners’ stands at Rs 3.03 crore. The average salary for learners who had six to 10 years of work experience is Rs 31.9 lakh, while learners with more than 10 years of experience received packages averaging atRs 57.1 lakh.

Get connected to Mosaic Wellness

Abhimanyu Saxena, Co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, said,

"Our skilling programmes for software engineers, lasting for merely a year or less, have made a considerable difference to the tech organisations. We have successfully devised a skilling ecosystem that understands the needs of the tech players and created programs that learners can undertake part-time, along with their pursuing jobs."

Signzy named winner of IFSCA’s BankTech Hackathon for its unified KYC solution

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has named ﻿Signzy﻿ one of winners of its ‘Sprint01: BankTech’ Hackathon. Signzy secured the top rank for its Unified KYC Solution. The hackathon was open to all eligible fintechs from across the globe and was one of its kind, being backed by a financial sector regulator.

The other two winners of the hackathon are SBNRI Technologies Private Limited, and EdgeVerve Systems Limited, who won for Retail Banking Products at IFSC and Buyers Credit Optimisation respectively. Signzy and others were granted a prize money totaling Rs 24 lakh.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

All three winners will be allowed a direct entry into the applicable IFSCA Regulatory or Innovation Sandbox. They will further receive regulatory guidance and handholding. After a successful exit from the respective Sandbox, they will get an opportunity to set up business at GIFT IFSC.

Ankit Ratan, Co-founder of Signzy said, “We are honoured to receive this recognition from IFSCA for our Unified KYC solution, and this win is dedicated to the larger Signzy team that has worked hard to create one of the best digital KYC and customer onboarding platforms anywhere in the world. We are equally excited to participate in the IFSCA Regulatory and Innovation Sandbox, as we look forward to new opportunities to make a meaningful difference to the growth and evolution of the global fintech industry.”

“Sprint01: BankTech'' under the banner of I-Sprint’21 was launched with a focus on the banking sector and was hosted by IFSCA and GIFT City in collaboration with NITI Aayog. The partners to the Hackathon were ICICI Bank, HSBC Bank, International Centre for Entrepreneurship and Technology (iCreate), Zone Startups, and Invest-India.

Trackon appoints Rajesh Kapase as its CEO

Trackon, a logistics enterprise, has announced the appointment of Rajesh Kapase as its CEO as it continues its transformation into a digital first, technology-driven global logistics service provider.

Rajesh's two decades technology leadership experience in the logistics and supply chain space brings a tech first approach to complex problems resulting in superlative customer solutions as was seen in his last role at Spoton Logistics, the Bengaluru-based logistics startup, now acquired by Delhivery.

On joining Trackon, Rajesh Kapase said, "I am delighted and honored to join Trackon at this exciting time for our employees, customers, and business associates. Our goal as a team is to transform Trackon into a global logistics company by leveraging technology.”

Trackon serves 5,000 pin codes every day, which is expected to reach 10,000 pin codes over the next few years. At present, it handles over two lakh consignments every day, and this number will grow to 3.5 lakh by next year. Trackon's premium product - Prime Track, which guarantees bluechip service and prompt delivery, catering to high value and urgent consignments, is expected to drive significant growth going forward.

Healthtech startup Mosaic Wellness announces Fellowship Program

Mumbai-based ﻿Mosaic Wellness﻿, a health and wellness startup running digital health clinics Man Matters for men’s health and Be Bodywise for women’s health, on Tuesday announced that it has launched the Mosaic Fellowship Programme - a full-time annual programme for graduates to join them and learn how to build a digital-first business in India.

The programme aims to nurture and build an entrepreneurial mind-set among Indian youth. This is a full-time, paid one-year programme that offers learning opportunities about entrepreneurship and operating roles in startups with the apprenticeship model of training at its core.

The selected fellows will be involved in running initiatives aligned with the brand’s business objectives in various business functions like product, category management, operations, supply chain, telehealth, sales, and marketing. The programme will select and handpick graduates every year and give them four rotational stints across various functions.

The selected students will gain access and will be mentored by Mosaic’s leadership team who are and have built game-changing businesses. Through the fellowship, they will learn how to become a better leader, grow businesses, and develop a network of support for this roller coaster ride we call entrepreneurship. The Fellows will get an opportunity to work closely with the entire leadership team at Mosaic Wellness. After the successful completion of the fellowship, everyone can pick up a P&L with the organization.

Revant Bhate, CEO and Co-founder of Mosaic Wellness, said,

“This programme will prepare young graduates to take on large problem statements and solve them with ease. This enables a steep learning curve, hands-on experience in building and scaling a business, loads and loads of fun, and the immense satisfaction of solving real consumer needs and making a difference.”

The nomination process is open till April 30, 2022 and the startup expects the selection process to be completed by May 15. Anyone who has graduated in 2021/2022 is eligible to apply for the fellowship.

The platform claims that it has done more than 100,000 telehealth consultations a month around various therapeutic areas and now serves more than 200,000 users a month with the products and services.

Get connected to Mosaic Wellness