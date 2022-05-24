Brands of New India’s ‘500 Challenger Brands’ to unveil the third list of 100 D2C brands

Launched with an aim to discover, showcase, and amplify high-potential emerging D2C brands, Brands of New India’s ‘500 Challenger Brands’ initiative is all set to release its third batch of 100 brands in a virtual launch event on May 31, 2022 from 11:00am onwards.

In addition to the 100 challenger brands and YourStory’s experts covering the D2C space, the virtual launch event will feature speakers such as Anish Achuthan, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Open﻿; Varun Todi, Founder, ﻿Oye Happy﻿; Pradeep Krishnakumar, Co-founder and COO, ﻿Zouk﻿; Pankaj Garg, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Daily Objects﻿; Vinay Kothari, Founder, ﻿Go Desi﻿; Akshay Ghulati, Co-founder - Strategy and Global, ﻿Shiprocket﻿; Anamika Pandey, Founder, ﻿Naario﻿; Shalini Bhattacharya, Co-founder, Indian Hemp and Co; and Anant Ohri, Co-founder, ﻿Aliste Technologies﻿.

‘500 Challenger Brands’ is a part of YourStory’s ‘Brands of New India’ property that was unveiled in September 2021. Since its inception, the property has undertaken multiple initiatives such as launching the 200 Challenger Brands; bringing together various stakeholders from the D2C ecosystem through the Brands of New India Mega Summit; conducting city-wise meet-ups where founders, business leaders, D2C enablers, investors, and other stakeholders get to interact with each other; and giving a platform to brands from tier II and III cities to come forward and share their journey, challenges and more through D2C Carwaan.

Through these multiple initiatives, engagements and events, the property aims to help India create a line-up of 500-strong D2C brands over the next coming years, and also enable the existing D2C brands to grow their collective revenue base from the current $10 million to $100 million.

Register here to attend the launch event for the third batch of 100 D2C brands

Why should you attend?

To see and know more about the country's 100 high-potential D2C brands that have the capability to revolutionise India’s D2C space.

Witness engaging and insightful panel discussion on ‘How can working capital make or break D2C brands?’ featuring top leaders from ecosystem enablers like Open Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd, and startups such as Oye Happy, Zouk, Daily Objects, and Go Desi.

featuring top leaders from ecosystem enablers like Open Financial Technologies Pvt Ltd, and startups such as Oye Happy, Zouk, Daily Objects, and Go Desi. Be a part of an engaging session on ‘How to build a sustainable D2C business?’ featuring speakers from Shiprocket, Naario, Indian Hemp and Co, and Aliste Technologies.

featuring speakers from Shiprocket, Naario, Indian Hemp and Co, and Aliste Technologies. Get the report carrying interesting insights on the third batch of 100 emerging D2C brands.

Be a part of history by joining YourStory’s efforts to help India create a line-up of 500-strong D2C brands over the next few years.

Know more about the future initiatives and offline meet-ups being hosted by the Brands of New India property.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

500 Challenger Brands

The 500 brands have been selected via an extensive search across the top D2C brands in the country and after going through more than 1,000 applications received by the company when the initiative was launched in September 2021.

Some of the brands that were selected in the first and second rounds include ﻿Sleepy Owl Coffee﻿﻿, ﻿Cuddles for Cubs﻿, ﻿Earth Rhythm﻿, ﻿Open Secret﻿﻿, ﻿Juicy Chemistry﻿﻿, ﻿Eggoz﻿, ﻿Belora Cosmetics﻿, ﻿Anveshan﻿﻿, ﻿Honey Twigs﻿, ﻿Bare Necessities﻿﻿, ﻿SleepyCat﻿, ﻿Dice Toy Labs﻿﻿, ﻿Flatheads﻿﻿, ﻿Flexnest﻿, ﻿Paree Sanitary Pad﻿, ﻿WickedGud﻿, and many more. You can see the entire list and learn more about the first 200 brands here.

The recognised brands under ‘500 Challenger Brands’ will get due amplification on various YourStory properties, in addition to an access to the company’s network of investors, enablers, mentors, and other key stakeholders.

The announcement of the remaining 200 brands will take place in batches of 100 over the course of next four months. Additionally, jury-selected challenger brands from among the ‘500 Challenger Brands’ will get nominated to 'The Brand Accelerator Programme' - another initiative under Brands of New India - to be supported by YourStory's stakeholders’ network for mentoring and hand-holding them to scale.

To register for the event, please fill in the form here.

To know more about the initiatives and events being launched under the Brands of New India property, visit the official website.