55 space startups registered with ISRO in just two years

Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh announced that ISRO's decision to open up its services and partnerships to the private sector has been a success, with 55 registered startup proposals approved in the last two years.

Speaking at a joint meeting for science ministries and departments, Dr Singh said that he expects at least another nine proposals to be completed in 2022-23, reported the Press Information Bureau.

The 55 approved proposals are spread across a variety of space-related functions run by ISRO: 29 are satellite-related, 10 are for space applications and products, 8 are related to launch vehicles or rockets and 8 are about ground systems and research.

Additionally, he also announced that 75 students' satellites are set to be launched this year to coincide with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which marks India's 75 years of independence.

Dr. Singh claimed that the strong public-private relationship shows great and pathbreaking progress, considering ISRO's and the Department of Space's history of working alone. According to him, the "unlocking" of the space sector heralded by the opening of partnerships two years ago is on track.