Agritech startup nurture.farm announces exclusive partnership with Dubai-based Agfarm

﻿Nurture.Farm﻿, an agritech startup that offers end-to-end solutions for the agriculture ecosystem, on Thursday announced an exclusive tie-up between its online B2B platform nurture.retail and Dubai-based agrochemical company, Agfarm.

According to the startup, a total of 40+ products from Agfarm will be made available for purchase on the nurture.retail platform. These include a range of herbicides, insecticides and fungicides that can be applied to a wide variety of crops. Glyphosate, Emamectin Benzoate, Thiamethoxam, Pretilachlor, and Paclobutrazol are a few of the molecules launched, among others.

Additionally, the nurture.retail platform will also be launching Agfarm's patented molecules targeted towards different pest segments.

Along with launching innovative and patented products, the tie-up is also aimed at bringing products at highly competitive rates for the 70,000 retailers using the app. Consequently, the price benefit will get passed on to the farmers who the startup claims will witness lower input costs and access to better and advanced biochemistry, the company stated.

Speaking about the partnership, Dhruv Sawhney, Business Head and COO, nurture.farm said,

"We aim to offer our 70,000 and growing base of agri-input retailers and dealers using the nurture.retail app the choice of authentic quality products at competitive prices. The product range offered via our exclusive partnership with Agfarm will help address some of the most pressing issues farmers face in protecting their crops from pests and diseases thus building resilience."

"Additionally, the digital platform brings these products to the retailers and subsequently to the farmers at extremely affordable rates. We are also building strong forecasting and predictive models that will allow us to align timely placement of critical products in areas most prone to pest and disease attacks. With this, we ultimately aspire to ensure better outcomes for our farmers in yield enhancement, cost-cutting, and better quality production for better price realisation," he added.

Commenting on this exclusive partnership, Vaman Alawadhi, Director, AgFarm said,

“AgFarm aims to empower the agricultural community through digitalisation. We decided to ditch the traditional way of over-the-counter selling and chose to sell our products online instead because digital buying and selling of agro-inputs is the only way to break the vicious circle of mediators. It gives the dealers and retailers direct access to manufacturers and ultimately enables them to pass on the service benefits to farmers."

"Availability of authentic and quality products at a fair price leads to better crop quality and higher yields. nurture.retail is India’s biggest and most preferred online agri-input marketplace and we are very excited about our partnership with them. This association will help us a great deal in achieving our goal as through their platform we will get to serve more than 70,000 retailers and dealers directly,” he added.

