Ananth Narayanan on Mensa Brands’ profitability

The journey of Mensa Brands is one that most entrepreneurs dream about.

Within six months of its launch last year, the roll-up ecommerce startup became a unicorn, crossing $1 billion in valuation. Now, the Bengaluru-based company reported that it turned profitable, with a net revenue run rate of Rs 1,500 crore in the first 12 months of operations.

The Thrasio-style startup was founded with a vision to take India’s D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands global. Presently, it works with 20 brands.

"Structurally, our model is a profitable one. We have been very careful about how we grow, without using subsidies and making sure the brands are all individually profitable," Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO, Mensa Brands, tells YourStory.

Next target? Rs 3,000 crore revenue run-rate in the next 12 months.

Read the full story here.

Editor’s Pick: Samosa Singh

What do you do about your late-night cravings when all restaurant chains and cloud kitchens close?

Enter QSR (quick-service restaurant) startup Samosa Singh. The Bengaluru-based snack startup, which perfected the samosa over the last one-and-a-half years, started its late-night snack service experiment three months ago, and now has 40 stores running until 2 AM. Read more.

Nidhi Singh, Co-Founder, Samosa Singh

Startup Spotlight

Mobile apps for SMBs

For small businesses, the lack of resources or manpower often becomes a stumbling block to building mobile applications and expanding their reach.

Enter Chennai-based Vajro, which is helping these businesses build mobile apps using drag and drop features available on its platform. Its clients include the likes of Himalaya, ﻿Earth Rhythm﻿, and ﻿Juicy Chemistry﻿. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Master Pan Asian cooking at home

Founded in 2020, Delhi-based MasterChow is a ready-to-cook Asian cuisine brand that offers a range of premium Asian pantry staples like stir-fry sauces, ready to eat dips and noodles for quick, restaurant-style food at home. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

If you don’t give up, life does give you a way out.

— Vinay Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, STAGE

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!