[Funding roundup] eBikeGo, Jovian and Ving Hybrid raises capital

Data science and machine learning education startup Jovian raises $ 1.5M in seed round

Data science and machine learning-focused edtech startup ﻿Jovian﻿ has announced that it has raised $ 1.5 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by ﻿Multiply Ventures﻿, with participation from ﻿Y Combinator﻿, ﻿Better Capital﻿ and prominent angels such as Kunal Shah, (Founder, ﻿CRED﻿), Phanindra Sama, (Co-founder, ﻿redBus﻿), Aprameya Radhakrishna, (Co-founder, Koo), Christian Oestlien, (Director, Product Management, YouTube), Anand Madhavan, (VP of Engineering, EverLaw), Aakrit Vaish, (Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Haptik﻿), and Ankit Bhati, (Co-founder, Ola & Amnic).

The fresh funds will be used to expand their team of data science experts to enhance their curriculum and provide mentorship to their growing student base. The company also plans to grow their engineering team and engage their data science community through courses, competitions, and learning resources.

The Founders of Jovian, Aakash NS and Siddhant Ujjain, want to make their startup the de-facto tool for the data science community.

Founded in 2019 by Aakash N S and Siddhant Ujjain, Jovian’s flagship Data Science and Machine Learning Bootcamp helps working professionals in programming or analytics make a career transition to data science.

The company also offers several free beginner-friendly courses and has a fast-growing community of 200,000+ users from 180+ countries.

Ving Hybrid raises funds from SucSEED Indovation

Ving Hybrid Technologies India Pvt Ltd., has raised funds from Hyderabad headquartered SucSEED Indovation Fund.

Founded by two ex-Cisco Executives, Ving Hybrid Technologies has its presence in Singapore and India.

With the vision of “simplifying collaboration”, Ving Hybrid aims to democratise Video Conference Rooms by offering a “One Stop VC Room Solution”. Ving provides a seamless and a magical user experience across any VC room using any VC camera hardware and for meetings on any platform viz. GoogleMeet, Zoom, Webex and MS Teams.

Aditya Pisupati, Co-founder and CEO of ﻿Ving Hybrid﻿, said,

“Our aim is to provide the best in class hybrid collaboration experience by converging multiple conferencing and VC hardware workflows into one application. We enable users to join into any meeting, in any Ving enabled VC room through our proprietary ‘Scan to Join’ feature while making it really simple for IT teams to centrally manage their infrastructure.”

Electric two-wheeler mobility platform eBikeGo secures $3.5M in funding

﻿eBikeGo﻿ recently secured $3.5 million in funding from Kuwaiti investor Sivaram Juvva and his company Al Tebah for Telecommunications Materials Systems & Devices Company, as well as from Omani investor, Ivor Braganza and his company Muscat International Project Management & Services LLC, along with other High Net Worth Individuals from the industry. The company had previously obtained $1.5 million in pre-Series A funding from a combination of overseas and Indian investors, thus securing total funding of $5 million till date. Now, the company is aiming to raise a further $ 25 million.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

“With this investment, we hope to launch our proven EVs such as Muvi and Velocipedo, and have a significant influence on the present status of electric mobility. We as a company are working towards becoming a robust OEM and thus, we aspire to drastically reduce carbon footprint not just in India but on a worldwide scale,” said Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder & CEO of eBikeGo.