[Funding roundup] SuperBottoms, GeoIQ, and Qwikskills raise early-stage deals

SuperBottoms raises $3M from Saama Capital, DSG Partners, others

﻿Superbottoms﻿, a babycare brand, has raised $3 million from Saama Capital, DSG Partners and Ventures Catalysts, in Series A1 round of funding.

The Mumbai-based firm said it will use the funds to hire senior team members to increase its customer base. SuperBottoms has already hired Saumya Agrawal to build the firm’s ecommerce presence. In her last stint, Saumya was a senior brand manager at ecommerce giant Flipkart.

“We have been doubling every year until now - thanks to a very strong product, solid customer support, and an immensely loyal customer community of more than one lakh parents whom we are always grateful to. Going ahead, we wish to further strengthen our leadership position with strategic hires at key levels, who can take the brand to newer regional markets and expand in offline channels as well,” said Pallavi Utagi, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO), SuperBottoms.

Started in 2016 by Pallavi, who was a category manager at pharma brand Sanofi, SuperBottoms is a digital-first brand, which creates reusable cloth diapers, among other baby care products including trunks and tops.

GeoIQ raises $2.25M from Lenskart, ESV, others

GeoIQ, a location artificial intelligence (AI) firm, raised $2.25 million from spectacle seller Lenskart. Existing investors including 9Unicorns and Ecosystem Ventures also participated in the round.

The fresh funding will be used to expand outside of India and strengthen data stack, among other things.

Founded by Devashish Fuloria, Tushneet Shrivastava and Ankita Thakur, GeoIQ uses proprietary algorithms using government and public data.

Qwikskills raises Rs 3.85 Cr from Indian Angel Network

Qwikskills, a cloud-based learning and certification platform, has raised Rs 3.85 crore from Indian Angel Network (IAN). The seed round was led by angel investors Manish Sinha and Naveen Gupta from IAN.

“With this investment, we are looking to enhance our current offerings and expand into the enterprise & B2B corporate model. We currently have hands-on cloud labs for AWS, Azure, and GCP. Moving forward, we’ll be expanding our offerings into VMWare, Salesforce, Alibaba, Huawei, IBM, and OpenStack for hands-on skilling,” said Varun Mahajan, co-Founder of QwikSkills, in a release shared by the company.

Quickskills was started in 2020 by Varun, and Harit Verma in Gurugram.

