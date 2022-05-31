[Funding Roundup] Revamp Moto, Fitelo, DocPlix, others raise funds

Revamp Moto raises $1 million from Veda VC and Venture Catalysts

Nashik-based electric vehicle manufacturer ﻿Revamp Moto﻿ has raised over $1 million in a pre-seed round of funding led by Veda VC and Venture Catalysts. IDBI Capital and angel investors such as Deven Bhandari and Ankit Kedia as well as Shark Tank India’s jury, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, and Peeyush Bansal also participated in the round.

Revamp Moto was featured in the first season of Shark Tank India where it had raised funding from Aman and Anupam.

Founded in January 2021 by Pritesh Mahajan, Jayesh Tope, and Pushkaraj Salunke, Revamp Moto makes electric two-wheelers targeted at the mobility needs of delivery agents, milkmen, vegetable and street vendors, among others. It currently has two variants called RM Mitra and RM 25, built on a modular utility platform.

The company will use the funds to hire top talent, finance product development, and pre-launch partnerships, it said in a statement.

Fitelo raises $1.5 million from Guild Capital, others

Chandigarh-headquartered weight management platform ﻿Fitelo﻿ has raised $1.5 million in a pre-Series A round of funding from Guild Capital, as well as senior executives from Pareto Capital, Chaayos, and Country Delight.

The startup will use the capital to grow its global presence, it said in a statement. Founded in 2019 by Sahil Bansal and Mehakdeep Singh, Fitelo claims to have a customer base of over 20,000 across 15 countries.

The app offers dietitians, doctors, nutritionists, and fitness trainers via a single platform for personalised weight loss plans. The subscription-based platform also assigns a personal health coach to each customer to cater to their needs.

Unotag, Glovatrix, Kwicpic and Offee raise funds from JIIF

JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation and JITO Youth Wing selected four startups for a cumulative investment of Rs 6.3 crore as part of its JIIF Shark Angels pitching session.

Employee retention and customer loyalty program Unotag secured a commitment of Rs 50 lakh, wearable technology maker Glovatrix received a commitment of Rs 80 lakh, photo sharing tool Kwicpic raised Rs 1 crore, and online examination and analysis platform Offee raised Rs 4 crore.

As part of the event, even the audience has shown commitment to investing in the companies. The event has over 200 live participants apart from 1,400 virtual attendees.

DocPlix raises Rs 1.5 crore in seed round

Noida-headquartered on-demand healthcare platform and electronic health record provider DocPlix has raised Rs 1.5 crore in a seed round from angel investors Vishal Sharma, Pankaj Pandey, Uttam Kumar, Gurpreet Singh of Credit Suisse, and others.

The platform offers Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions such as digital clinic management software to doctors. The platform also offers medical record storage and other tools to patients for ease of consultation.

Founded in 2021 by Dr Varun Garg and Aayush Garg, the startup will use the current round of capital for product development as well as expansion into enterprise and business-to-business offerings, the startup said in a statement.

