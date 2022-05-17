LinkedIn introduces first class of its Creator Accelerator Program in India

Professional networking website LinkedIn, on Tuesday, introduced its first class of "Creator Accelerator Program" in India, which it launched this February.

A group of selected 200 Indian creators on LinkedIn will get access to a 10-week incubator programme that offers guidance and coaching, networking opportunities and a financial grant from the California-headquartered company, it said in a release.

The India edition is a part of LinkedIn’s global Creator Accelerator Program, and follows its initial launch in the US in September 2021. With 88 million users, India is the fastest-growing market for the Microsoft-owned company.

The programme is in line with LinkedIn’s aim to improve its user engagement by leveraging its growing community of users and creators. At the time of launch, the company had said it will invest $25 million in this initiative globally.

In India, the list of creators includes Raju Gupta, Kalki Subramaniam, Uttam Gupta, Anmol Gupta, Shishir Khandelwal, among others. The full list can be found here. Half of the participants are women.

“Creators are the lifeblood of LinkedIn—the content and conversations they create go a long way in creating opportunities for others across the LinkedIn community,” said Ashutosh Gupta, Country Manager, India at LinkedIn, in a statement.

These creators, who endorse a range of topics including financial literacy, Artificial Intelligence, and entrepreneurship, among other areas, will also get access to additional tools and resources to help them grow their communities.

The mentors include Ankur Warikoo (Founder of Nearbuy.com), Nuseir Yassin (CEO of Nas Academy), Pooja Dhingra (Founder and CEO of Le15 Patisserie), and Radhika Gupta (MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC).