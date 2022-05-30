[Funding alert] ShareChat raises $300M from Google at $5B valuation

By Team YS
This investment in Mohalla Tech, the parent company of ShareChat, marks Google's second key investment in India’s growing short-video space.
23 CLAPS
0

Short video app Sharechat’s parent company has raised nearly $300 million in funding from Google, Times Group, and Temasek Holdings, Reuters reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the discussions. 

The deal values the social media company at $5 billion, the report said.

This is tech giant Google’s second investment in the short video space in the country after it backed Bengaluru-based unicorn VerSe Innovation’s Josh. 

The space has been getting heated in India after the government banned TikTok in 2020. Considering its popularity in India, a lot of homegrown clones of TikTok came up after the ban to capture the market.

Mohalla Tech, the company that owns ﻿ShareChat﻿, was founded by IIT Kanpur alumni Ankush Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Singh in 2015. 

It was last valued at $3.7 billion after it raised $266 million in December last year. Backed by investors including Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, Snap Inc, Twitter, and India Quotient, it entered the unicorn club in April 2021. 

ALSO READ
[Funding alert] Agritech startup Nutrifresh raises $5M in Pre-Series A round from global investors
Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Latest

Updates from around the world