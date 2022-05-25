Ratan Tata-backed Repos Energy partners M&M for doorstep fuel delivery

Ratan Tata-backed energy distribution startup Repos Energy has partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra for doorstep fuel delivery through the automaker's Furio trucks, a release said.

The Pune-based firm is currently present across over 220 cities through its over 1,500 partners and more than 2,500 mobile petrol pumps.

The doorstep fuel delivery model has grown rapidly across the country and scaled up even faster in the post-Covid era, owing to many factors, such as structural constraints of the existing distribution model, changing buying behaviour of consumers, and technological disruptions, according to the release.

Nagpur-based startup Navankur Infranergy has recently launched a mobile fuel station for the doorstep diesel delivery to various customers across Nagpur.

The mobile station, built on a Mahindra Furio 11 truck, with a double dispensing Alpha mobile pump, has been supplied by Repos Energy, according to the release.

Repos Energy has tied up with Mahindra to cater to doorstep fuel delivery demand through its Furio trucks, said the release.

"Mahindra's range of light and the intermediate commercial vehicle come with inherent advantages to make it a perfect fit for fuel Bowser operation and ensure profitability," said Jalaj Gupta, Business Head for commercial vehicles at Mahindra & Mahindra Limited.

A major proportion of the diesel goes into fuelling industries, where it is often required in bulk. These industries resort to procuring diesel from fuel pumps using improper receptacles like barrels and bowsers, which cause great losses in the form of spillage, pilferage, dead mileage, and manpower costs, he stated.

"Combining with the expertise of Repos Energy in fuel bowser business solution, we are introducing a compelling product offering to cater to the emerging need of industries," Gupta added.

Doorstep diesel delivery in India has eased the way fuel is being delivered in the country, according to Chetan Walunj, Co-founder of Repos Energy.

"Bringing diesel on wheels through mobile petrol pumps has been one of our major accomplishments," Waluj said.

"Booster Diesel fuel bowser will serve across Nagpur to meet the demand for diesel by various end-users and industries at their doorstep, said Nachiketa Pande, Director, Navankur Infranergy.