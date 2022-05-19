5 SaaS startups that are making F&B supply chain management seamless

SaaS (software-as-a-service) has emerged as the main disruptor in the global tech market. India is home to the third-largest SaaS ecosystem in the world, after the US and China.

According to the Expert Market Research Report, the Indian SaaS market was valued at $3.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 27 percent between 2022 and 2027.

According to Bain & Company, the industry will see $4.5 billion in investments globally in 2021 — a 170 percent increase over 2020.

SaaS adoption across industries has increased due to added benefits such as being time-efficient, hassle-free, and cost-effective, among others. Along with giants, new-age startups have also entered the market to leverage technology and disrupt the supply chain management sector by offering end-to-end innovative solutions.

Here are some of the SaaS-based startups that enhanced F&B (food and beverage) supply chain management solutions that witnessed greater adoption.

SupplyNote

Noida-based ﻿Supplynote﻿, founded by Nitin Prakash, Abhishek Verma, Kumar Kushang, and Harshit Mittal in 2015, is a SaaS-based ecommerce platform enabling food businesses to scale.

SupplyNote

SupplyNote provides a cloud-based web and mobile-enabled suite connecting restaurant outlets, service providers, and suppliers.

The startup offers an end-to-end solution that helps brands manage inventory, place orders, and uncover sales performance insights to strengthen the health of the business. The startup was founded to help brands run trackable BTL (offline advertisements) using food packaging items as the medium.

Today, the brand claims to have reduced the cost of operations for its client by over 40 percent. The restaurant outlets experienced a surge in their profits after adopting the solution by SupplyNote.

In October 2021, SupplyNote raised $1.2 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Venture Catalysts to hire and upgrade the tech stack, scale-up its HoReCa (hotel, restaurant and cafe) marketplace, and more.

PetPooja

Founded by Apurv Patel and Parthiv Patel in 2014, Ahmedabad-based ﻿Petpooja﻿ offers simple point-of-sale solutions. Its core focus is on small chains and individual outlets.

Co-founder, Petpooja

The startup powers several large food chains such as Hocco, Giani’s, JumboKing, La Pino’z, Apsara Ice Cream, and Thalappakatti, among others.

Petpooja handles all the core tasks of a restaurant – billing, KOT (Kitchen Order Token), inventory and stock, raw materials and recipes, menu with variations and add-one, as well as reporting and advanced analytics.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

ALSO READ These 5 wealthtech startups are using quantitative investing to help people with investments

It allows owners and managers to get a real-time view of operations. Currently, its software supports outlets across the UAE, Africa, and India.

In November 2021, Petpooja raised $4.5 million from Aroa Ventures, GVFL, Udaan, and other angel investors to bring over 1.5 lakh outlets over the next two years onto the platform, expand its reach in the Middle East and African regions, and leverage its network effects to allow its restaurants to brand together for bulk purchases of ingredients and equipment.

POSist

Founded by Ashish Tulsian and Sakshi Tulsian in 2012, Delhi-based ﻿POSist﻿ is a cloud-based end-to-end restaurant management software for cafes, fine-dining restaurants, pizzerias, cloud kitchens, and all other types of food outlets.

The startup offers scalable, reliable, and easy-to-use point-of-sale technology, enabling businesses to automate operations, integrate with aggregators, delight guests, and grow their revenue.

It works both online and offline, and helps automate all restaurant-related activities. The software takes care of inventory, order-taking, billing, and real-time reporting.

Some of the other functions that can be automated with the help of POSist are warehouse management, table management, and payroll management.

EagleOwl

Bengaluru-based ﻿EagleOwl﻿, founded by Vinodh Rajaraman in 2018, is a cloud-based restaurant management solution that focuses on improving the bottomline and back-of-house efficiency.

EagleOwl Founder Vinodh Rajaraman, an alumnus of BITS-Pilani, aims to help restaurants lower costs, streamline processes, and increase profitability.

It takes into account all aspects of managing a restaurant. This includes purchase orders, inventory management, billing system, supplier management, food and beverage costing, table management, menu management, cost tracking, point-of-sale, reporting and analytics, and food costing.

The startup operates as a B2B model, and the tech was built on Djangoo/Python. It aims to help restaurants lower food costs (by tracking every single aspect), increase profitability (through menu engineering, financial tracking, recipe consistency, and reduced manual effort), provide actionable insights, and streamline processes.

SlickPOS

Coimbatore-based ﻿SlickPOS﻿, founded in 2017 by Abishek Baskaran and Saravanakumar CP, aims to offer tailor-made cloud-based POS solutions to businesses including restaurants, cafes, QSRs, and food trucks.

Its main functionality includes billing features that allow restaurants to integrate online orders with the billing software, as well as manage billing setup and prices remotely from the web or a mobile app.

The startup offers features such as POS and billing, Waiter/Captain app, kitchen orders print and display, inventory and recipes, as well as reports and analytics, to name a few.

SlickPOS also manages orders from your tables, manages multiple inventories, manages recipes, receives stock alerts, tracks wastage, runs promotions by offering item level or bulk discounts, and sends customers digital receipts.

The app is available on both Android and iOS.