Unicorn Zetwerk's arm launches manufacturing facility for hearables, wearables, IoT devices in Noida

Zet Town India, a Zetwerk company, has launched a new manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh to create ODMs (Original Design Manufacturer) in hearables, wearables, and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

Spread out over an area of 50,000 sq ft, the factory comprises 16 manufacturing lines with advanced testers and an innovation lab for product development.

“We are pioneering an ODM and EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) offering in the wearables and hearables space with a technology-first, people-first approach. With a focus on design, integration and innovation, we customise our products to cater to the specific needs of various segments,” said Shalabh Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, Zet Town India.

“As we scale our business model to meet global demand, we aspire to be among the first in India to export designed and made in India wearables and hearables products to the world,” he added.

Products manufactured at Zetwerk’s new ODM facility are developed so that the company can later customise its features based on customer requirements.

“This is a unique scalable model that has the potential to effectively disrupt the monopoly of Chinese manufacturers by addressing the export requirements of industries across the world,” said Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, ﻿Zetwerk﻿.

Zetwerk’s arm Zet Town is operates in India’s hearables and wearables space with single-point comprehensive product life cycle support, focusing on design and manufacturing services in the larger IoT domain.

“As a brand that’s committed to the ethos of Make In India, it has always been our endeavour to find ways to strengthen our capabilities as the world’s next big manufacturing hub and reduce import dependency. Through our manufacturing capabilities at this new facility, we bring a design-based product proposition to the Indian market in the wearables and hearables space,” Rahul added.

Founded in August 2018 by Amrit Acharya, Rahul Sharma, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, and Vishal Chaudhary, Zetwerk is a managed marketplace for contract manufacturing. Zetwerk offers manufacturing solutions across a diverse range of industries such as oil and gas, renewables, aerospace, infrastructure, apparel, electronics, and retail.

“Zetwerk’s model is unique and can be scalable across the world. We extend our full support to Zetwerk and will work closely with them to identify newer synergies that benefit the industry and strengthen domestic capabilities,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

Edited by Kanishk Singh