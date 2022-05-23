India sends nearly 100 business leaders to Davos

Nearly a hundred CEOs and over a dozen government authorities from India are in Davos, Switzerland to attend the annual meeting of World Economic Forum. The prestigious event brings together the world's rich and powerful every year to discuss private approach to solving global issues.

According to The Hindu, India's representatives will be discussing the nation's fight against the pandemic, as well as to validate the country's approach towards the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Other issues expected to spark debate during the conference include climate change, cryptocurrencies, the role of multilateral institutions, and rising cost of living across the world.

The Indian political contingent is dominated by southern Indian ministers, including Karnataka Chief Minister BS Bommai, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao, and Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thennarasu .

Rama Rao posted a picture on Sunday night of him having dinner with social commerce startup ﻿Meesho﻿'s CEO Vidit Aatrey and ﻿Zerodha﻿ Co-founder and CIO Nikhil Kamath.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka CM has also tweeted about the impact of the conference at Davos, saying that it is a chance to talk "about important economic and environmental issues" with leaders from across the globe.

Some of the startup founders attending the event include ﻿CoinSwitch﻿ Founder and CEO Ashish Singhal, ﻿EaseMyTrip﻿ co-founder Prashant Pitti, ﻿Oyo﻿ Rooms CEO Ritesh Agarwal, and ﻿BYJU'S﻿ Founder and CEO Byju Raveendran.

(The story has been updated to add a missing word.)

Edited by Kanishk Singh