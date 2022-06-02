[Funding alert] Cloud kitchen startup Curefoods raises $50M in Series C round

Cloud kitchen company ﻿Curefoods﻿ has raised $50 million led by Winter Capital, Three State Capital, Chiratae Ventures, and Accel.

Some of its existing investors include Iron Pillar, Nordstar, Binny Bansal, Adil Allana, Rashmi Kwatra, Lydia Jett, and Kunal Shah.

The startup had previously raised over $120 million in equity and venture debt across Series A and B raises in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

It plans to use the fresh capital to expand into new geographies and fund new acquisitions, ET reported.

Founded in 2020 by former ﻿Flipkart﻿ executive and Cultfit founder Ankit Nagori, Curefoods, with a Thrasio-like model, acquires cloud kitchen brands across different cities and helps them scale their business.

The startup operates brands like Great Indian Khichdi, Canteen Central, CakeZone, MasalaBox, Paratha Box, and Home Plate.

Earlier this year, Curefoods merged with rival Maverix and now has 125 cloud kitchens across 12 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

In a previous interview with YourStory, Ankit said that the startup was on an ambitious path to build the strongest food brands in the market with a digital-first strategy.