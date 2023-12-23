7 powerful TEDTalks that will change your life and business

It's quite common to find oneself trapped in a routine, losing sight of the reasons behind our actions, and getting diverted from our intended purposes, goals, and plans. To address this, we've curated a collection of 7 TED talks designed to transform both your life and business. Each talk offers distinctive and inspirational perspectives that can reshape your thinking and decision-making processes.

Immerse yourself in these talks, and you'll witness a significant boost in your motivation, doubling and even tripling its impact. Feel free to return to them whenever you find yourself at a crossroads, seeking to rejuvenate your growth.

Let's jump right in!

1. The power of believing you can improve- by Carol Dweck

This is a must-watch TED talk that stands out among others. While all talks offer valuable insights, Dweck's presentation can instantly reshape your perspective on your capabilities and potential. In particular, it prompts a crucial shift in mindset.

This mindset fosters resilience, encourages embracing challenges, promotes continuous learning, and enhances leadership development.

It also stimulates innovation, creativity, and resilience in the face of adversity, ultimately contributing to a positive and transformative impact on both personal and professional aspects of life.

2. Why we do what we do- by Tony Robbins

Tony Robbins' TED talk, Why we do what we do, provides insights into motivation, clarity of purpose, effective goal setting, overcoming limiting beliefs, cultivating a positive mindset, enhancing leadership skills, and improving communication.

Understanding the psychology of motivation and applying these principles can lead to a more purpose-driven, resilient, and successful personal and professional life.

3. The power of vulnerability- by Brené Brown

Brené Brown's TED talk, The power of vulnerability, can positively impact your life and business by promoting authentic leadership, fostering innovation, building stronger relationships, cultivating a positive organisational culture, improving communication, enhancing resilience in adversity, and prioritising employee well-being.

4. The puzzle of motivation- by Dan Pink

You possess a significant dream, a goal you aspire to achieve. However, sustaining motivation can be challenging. How do you persist even when faced with difficulties? Especially when the drive to work towards your goals and dreams wanes? Dan Pink's research provides eye-opening insights into overcoming these hurdles.

Dan Pink's TED talk, The puzzle of motivation, emphasises intrinsic motivation principles such as autonomy, mastery, and purpose.

This can lead to a more fulfilling and purpose-driven existence, reshape reward systems, encourage autonomy, promote mastery, align with purpose, enhance employee engagement, and guide effective personal goal setting.

5. The habits of original thinkers- by Adam Grant

Adam Grant's TED talk, The habits of original thinkers, can bring about transformative changes, by fostering creativity, challenging conventional wisdom, encouraging risk-taking, embracing procrastination and doubt as part of the creative process, cultivating diverse networks, balancing criticism and support, and inspiring continuous learning.

These habits promote originality, resilience, and success in both personal and professional endeavours.

6. How to stop screwing yourself over- by Mel Robbins

Mel Robbins' TED talk, How to stop screwing yourself over, provides valuable insights for transforming your life and business.

Robbins addresses procrastination, introduces the Five Second Rule for quick decision-making, emphasises breaking self-sabotaging habits, encourages a growth mindset, advocates for taking responsibility, offers strategies to boost confidence, and provides practical guidance on setting and achieving goals.

7. Are we in control of our own decisions?- by Dan Ariely

Dan Ariely's TED talk, Are we in control of our own decisions?, offers insights that can reshape decision-making. Understanding biases enhances rational choices in personal and professional life.

It fosters self-awareness, optimises productivity, improves business strategy, and promotes ethical practices.

The concept of "nudging" can influence positive behaviour, contributing to a more constructive workplace culture.