[Funding alert] Dubverse.ai raises $800K from Kalaari Capital

Gurugram-based AI startup ﻿Dubverse.ai﻿ raised $800,000 in a seed round from Kalaari Capital. The startup will use the funds to develop its product further, where videos can be dubbed in multiple languages.

"We want to create a platform where the tone and the feel of the voice also remain the same," Anuja Dhawan, Co-founder of Dubverse.ai, told YourStory in an interaction.

The startup intends to use the funds to construct a creative tool to help content creators.

Started in 2021, Dubverse.ai supports real-time dubbing for videos in multiple languages. These videos can later be shared by content creators.

The firm currently has a team of six people. Anuja, who earlier used to work at Freshworks, joined her long-time friend Varshul CW, who was already building Dubverse.

In the last two years, with the increase in internet penetration and reliance during the pandemic, there has been an uptick in video content consumption. According to Statista, 61 percent of GenZ and millennials were watching more videos on social media apps during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not just English or Hindi shows, people also started watching Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Spanish TV series and movies, among other language content. According to a new FICCI-EY report released earlier this year, regional content consumption will be around 50 percent of the overall video streaming consumption by 2025—from about 30 percent in 2020

"While the global digital adoption is at its peak, there is still a huge barrier in consuming the internet for non-English users. We, at Dubverse, believe generative AI can help bridge this gap. Dubverse re-creates videos using our exclusive AI with humans in the loop system to deliver the highest quality video,” said Varshul, Founder, Dubverse.ai.

