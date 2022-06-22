[Funding roundup] CloudFeather Games, Castler, Perfora, HouseEazy, NutriGlow raise capital

CloudFeather Games raises $1.25M in seed round from Lumikai

CloudFeather Games, a provider of plug-and-play real-money gaming and Web3 tools for game developers, raised a $1.25 million seed funding round led by Lumikai. It also saw participation from Venture Highway and strategic angels including Maninder Gulati (Global Chief Strategy Officer, OYO), and Manish Agarwal (CEO, Nazara Technologies).

The company will use the seed funding to make key hires in business development, product, and tech as it scales its developer outreach programmes both for domestic and global game studios.

Founded in 2019, CloudFeather Games has been building its unique developer SDK in stealth since January 2022, and has now started trials with external developers.

Romi Chandra, Founder, CloudFeather Games, said, “We’re excited to work with gaming leaders Lumikai and a curated group of strategic partner investors to bring CloudFeather's solutions to developers around the globe.”

Castler raises $1 million in seed funding led by Zerodha’s Rainmatter

﻿Castler﻿, an escrow banking solution provider, raised $1 million in a seed funding round led by Zerodha’s venture capital arm, Rainmatter, with participation from Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, Faad Network, and LetsVenture.

Castler will use the funds to further expand its domestic and cross-border escrow product portfolio, go live with 10 more banks, and grow its business by 10X over the next one year.

Founded in 2020, Castler is an escrow platform for enterprises offering domestic and cross-border escrow solutions for over 150 enterprises and manages over Rs 1,000 crore ($130 million) in transactions every month.

“With this funding round, we look forward to continued growth at breakneck speed,” said Vineet Singh, Founder of Castler.

Vineet Singh, Founder, Castler

Perfora raises Rs 7 crore in seed round led by Sauce.VC, other strategic investors

﻿Perfora﻿, an oral beauty and wellness brand, has raised Rs 7 crore ($894,000) in a seed round led by Sauce.VC and strategic investors like Lotus Herbals Family Office, Shiprocket Group, and Sara International Group, as well as entrepreneurs including Mohit Sadaani (The Mom’s Co), Saurabh Pandey (Aknamed), Ashutosh Valani (Beardo), Trisha Rajani (Dr Vaidya's), etc.

Perfora, launched in August 2021 by Jatan Bawa (ex-Vahdam India) and Tushar Khurana (ex-Cult.fit), provides oral care with its range of products.

With this new capital infusion, the brand wants to invest in building its team, introduce a range of innovative oral care solutions, strengthen its brand positioning, and expand distribution.

HouseEazy raises $375,000

HouseEazy, a Delhi-NCR-based proptech firm, has raised $375,000 in a pre-seed round, seeing participation from multiple angel investors and founders, including Deep Bajaj (Co-founder at Sirona Hygiene) and Neeraj Jindal (Director at Safex), among others.

Founded in 2021, HouseEazy is a technology company that has developed a scientific price discovery algorithm that uses Machine Learning which aims to change the way resale transactions.

Tarun Sainani, Co-founder, HouseEazy said “We, at HouseEazy, aim to plug this gap through our tech platform that will offer a super-quick, smooth, and hassle-free transaction for both sellers and buyers across the country.”

“We have already concluded multiple transactions in our home market and are in talks to raise the next round of funds to penetrate other Tier-I cities and achieve an annual Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of Rs 1,000 crore,” said Deepak Bhatia, Co-founder, HouseEazy.

NutriGlow raises Series A funding led by G.O.A.T Brand Labs

NutriGlow, a skincare and cosmetics brand, has secured Series A funding from the investment major G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

The beauty brand will use the funding for the development of infrastructure, research and development (R&D) of new product ranges, and expanding its existing human resource capacity.

Founded in 2011, NutriGlow’s motto is to deliver affordable luxury within the skincare, haircare and personal care domain.

"The fresh funding will be used to accelerate growth, increase channel presence, expand categories, invest in marketing, technology, and hire fresh talent. We aim to reach even the last buyer in our target group with our products and vision,” NutriGlow co-founder Ashish Aggarwal said.

As part of its expansion plans, apart from investing in making its product better, NutriGlow will invest in setting up a non-human intervention facility in Greater Noida. It also has plans to launch new verticals and expand its product portfolio.

(This is an ongoing story and will be updated with the latest updates throughout the day.)

