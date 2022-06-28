[Funding roundup] hav., NutriTap, AHODS Technologies secure investments

hav. raises $400,000 in a round led by US-based VC StartUp Health

hav., a rewards-based healthtech platform, has raised $400,000 in a round led by US-based VC StartUp Health. The company said the funds raised will be used for growing the user base and achieving product-market fit.

The round also saw participation from marquee angels including Sudheer Nair (Chairman, Navio Group), Vijay Seshadri (ex-Board Member, Chargebee), Sudi Navile (ex-Divisional CIO, Oracle), Shihab Muhammed (Founder, SurveySparrow and ex-Co-founder, Freshworks), Rahul Nambiar (Board Member, Dentsu Indonesia), Stan Kuruvilla (ex-PayPal), Madhu Bhaskaran (Samagra), Faiz Mohamed Haneef (CEO, NeoITO), Navin Jain (Country Head - Indonesia, Mastercard), Akshit Goyal (JKGA Law), Senu Sam (Founder, Mykare), and K Gopalakrishnan (IAS).

Started in 2021 by Abdul Paravengal along with Lajesh Kolath and Sajith Nair, hav. is a free app that tracks various health parameters to help reduce the probability of lifestyle-related diseases for people in the age group of 20-40 in the middle income and below.

The company has formally launched its India operations with co-branded cards in partnership with Pine Labs and RuPay that allows users to earn additional coins for spending and get those coins converted to cash. hav. has already clocked one million downloads in India and Indonesia.

NutriTap ​raises Rs 4 Cr lease finance from Grip Invest

Retailtech startup NutriTap Technologies said that it has signed up with Grip Invest for a leased financing deal worth Rs 4 crore.

As part of the deal, Grip Invest will give its retail investor users an opportunity to invest in the retail space by leasing assets such as smart retail kiosks and other machines needed in running an unmanned 24x7 retail store.

Founded in 2018 by IIT Kharagpur alumni Rajesh Kumar and Priyank Tewari, NutriTap creates alternate retail channels for direct-to-customer (D2C) brands to conduct unmanned retail. The startup’s full-stack retail expertise includes smart kiosk technology and simplified distribution mechanism.

Rajesh Kumar, Co-founder of NutriTap, said, “During challenging times, when funding winter is looming large, raising debt for machine leasing speaks volumes about the confidence investors such as Grip Invest have on us. The deal also stems from the fact that there is a massive growth potential in the unmanned retail space post pandemic.”

AHODS Technologies to get funds from IOCL

﻿AHODS﻿ Technologies, a startup that works on hydrogen fuel, has been selected for funding by the leading government-run Oil Marketing Company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to push a new-age clean fuel through hydrogen technology.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The Delhi-based startup was incubated by the Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT) at IIT Delhi. It recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with IOCL to commercialise its patented hydrogen technology, ‘Hydrogen on Demand’. IOCL would fund the startup to make a social and climate impact.