[Funding roundup] Startups Mekr, Turno raise early-stage investments

Mekr raises Rs 5.8 Cr from Titan Capital, Better Capital

Electronic product manufacturer Mekr raised Rs 5.8 crore in a seed round from early-stage VC firms Titan Capital and Better Capital. The round also saw participation from 2AM VC.

The startup will use the funds to enhance its technology, supply chain, sales, and project management team, among other things.

Founded in January 2022 by Gaurang Kuchhal, a BTech graduate from Delhi Technology University, and Anand Yadav, a former analyst at OYO, Mekr manufactures electronic products as per a company's requirements.

Gurang Kuchhal (left) and Anand Yadav (right) are second-time entrepreneurs

EV firm Turno raises $3.1M from Stellaris Venture Partners, Avaana Capital

Electric vehicle (EV) startup Turno raised $3.1 million led by Bengaluru-based Stellaris Venture Partners and Avaana Capital.

Operating in stealth mode since April 2022, Turno works in the retail cargo sector, converting commercial vehicles to electric vehicles. The startup works with other electric mobility players, including Omega Seiki Mobility, Piaggio, and Mahindra.

"Our mission is to replace all diesel miles in commercial vehicles with electric miles. We are excited to have investors, who are among the few to understand the nuances of EV investments," Hemanth Aluru, Co-founder and CEO, Turno, said in a statement.

The startup plans to expand across Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and the National Capital Region (NCR) in the next couple of months.