Xpressbees launches same-day, next-day deliveries for D2C brands

End-to-end logistics unicorn ﻿Xpressbees﻿ has launched same-day delivery (SDD) and next-day delivery (NDD) platforms targeted toward direct-to-consumer (D2C) and traditional brands. Through the platforms, the unicorn says brands will be able to service orders from a common pool and maintain inventory for orders received across channels, including the website, online marketplace, and business-to-business (B2B) orders received from franchisees and distributors.

The platform is powered by Xpressbees’ proprietary Warehouse Management System (WMS) and Order Management System (OMS), apart from being integrated with all leading online marketplaces. It also includes a built-in auto-replenishment model. The platform ties into a network of over 50 warehouses, enabling SDD service across 51 cities and NDD for over 1,000 towns and cities.

The platform has been launched as a pay-as-you-go model for brands and will charge them for warehousing and shipping volumes. It does not incur a platform fee, said Amitava Saha, Founder at Xpressbees.

“We prefer the brands to work with us directly. D2C contribution by volume of shipments is in single digits for us, but it is growing. For traditional brands, COVID-19 has accelerated their strategy to generate a higher percentage of orders from their own dotcoms,” Amitava told YourStory.

Backed by Blackstone and TPG Growth, Xpressbees, which was mainly focused on ecommerce logistics, has added third-party logistics, B2B Xpress for businesses, and cross-border operations to its offering.

The current announcement by the logistics unicorn comes at a time when ecommerce logistics companies are standing up to logistics aggregation platforms such as Shiprocket to work with the significant D2C brands directly.

Earlier this year, Delhivery, Xpressbees, and Ecom Express had increased rates for shipments being routed through aggregator platforms in order to push high-volume online brands to work with them directly. The move was aimed at ensuring better margins for logistics players, while aggregator platforms offer the convenience of offering multiple logistics options on a single platform.

Recently, Delhivery made a similar announcement, guaranteeing same-day delivery for D2C brands in 15 cities.

Edited by Kanishk Singh