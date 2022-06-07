Pristyn Care acquires Ratan Tata and Tiger Global-backed healthtech platform Lybrate

Healthcare provider ﻿Pristyn Care﻿ has announced the acquisition of Delhi-based healthtech platform ﻿Lybrate﻿ to bring in synergies on overall healthcare delivery and foray into primary care.

According to a press release, the partnership will help Pristyn Care further promote excellence in the delivery of healthcare services with an enhanced pan-India footprint. Lybrate’s 150 employees will be joining Pristyn Care’s family.

With this acquisition, Pristyn Care is looking to add doctor consultation online services, improve care effectiveness in primary care, and meet patient expectations.

Harsimarbir Singh, Co-founder at Pristyn Care, said,

“We are committed to foray deeper into the healthcare ecosystem to strengthen our presence across the country. Given the increasing demand for online health services, Lybrate makes a compelling strategic fit to give access to primary care to our patients via online consultation services. This partnership will mean more access to primary care via qualified doctors, online consultation services, and an improved experience for the patients. The combined solutions will also be geared to benefit the entire healthcare ecosystem.”

Lybrate is a digital healthcare platform and claims to be the most used wellness apps for patients and doctors in India. The platform makes healthcare more accessible by connecting patients to over 300,000 certified doctors from across the country.

Founded in 2014, it claims to have grown rapidly in the last five years and currently enables more than 200+ million interactions annually. Its doctor-facing app, GoodMD, has a robust network of doctors, allowing healthcare experts to connect with each other.

“Our unique approach to making healthcare accessible is what makes us one of the most used digital consultation and wellness platforms among patients and doctors. Pristyn Care’s attributes resonate strongly with Lybrate, and given the nature of its business strongly complementing our offerings, it should allow building upon the strengths of each other. With Pristyn Care’s focus on secondary healthcare and Lybrate’s network of large numbers of primary care doctors, we can achieve tremendous synergies,” added Saurabh Arora, the Founder of Lybrate.

Gurugram-headquartered Pristyn Care performs advanced secondary care surgeries with the help of its network of 800+ hospitals and 400+ in-house super specialty surgeons. A team of expert surgeons use the latest Advanced Medical technology such as laser, laparoscopy, microdebriders, lasik, etc, treating over 50+ diseases across 200+ clinics in 42+ cities.

The company was founded in August 2018 by Harsimarbir (Harsh) Singh, Dr Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr Garima Sawhney, and claims to be a leader in secondary care surgeries.