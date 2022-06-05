The rise of Priti International

Hritesh Lohiya’s journey is an inspiration for entrepreneurs struggling to find that one winning business idea.

In the early 2000s, Hritesh’s ventures– from chemical manufacturing to stone-cutting– tanked one after another. However, after the year 2005, things began to change. Supported by his wife Priti Lohiya, he began making and selling recycled decor items such as cushions and bags.

After years of struggle and changes to the original business, their company, Priti International, debuted on the market via National Stock Exchange’s SME (small and medium enterprise) Exchange platform in 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further tested the resilience of the company, pushing it to adopt online commerce. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Glamyo Health

Anyone who has ever dealt with hospital stays has had to face hurdles like non-transparency in pricing, delays in admission, complicated discharge procedures, and more. Also, hospitalisation costs and insurance documentation only make the forehead furrows grow.

Delhi-headquartered Glamyo Health, a multi-specialty healthcare startup, aims to deliver a hassle-free experience for all elective surgeries and cosmetic procedures with personalised care. Read more.

Glamyo Health Co-founders(L:R) - Archit Garg, Dr Preet Pal Thakur

Startup Spotlight

Digitising money management

Founded in 2013 by Anup Kumar Adlakha and Ankur Agarwal, Gurugram-based

PE Front Office provides end-to-end investment management solutions for private equity (PE), venture capital (VC) funds, and family offices. Read more.

Access to credit made easy

YS Design team

﻿IndiaP2P﻿, a peer-to-peer lending platform for high-yield, fixed-income investment products, also aims to be India’s vanguard for debt. Simultaneously, the startup also wants to ensure borrowers get loans faster and in an easier manner. About 95 percent of its borrowers are women. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Somdutta Singh

“Entrepreneurship is not about gender equality and leadership skills alone. It’s about the passion and the attitude with which a person pursues the dreams to achieve the unthinkable.”

– Somdutta Singh, Founder, Assiduus Global Inc

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!