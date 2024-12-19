Quick commerce unicorn Zepto has elevated Shashank Shekhar Sharma to the company's leadership as CXO for Zepto Café, as the quick bites offering sees buoyant demand.

In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for overseeing Café operations, its footprint expansion, equipment procurement and quality control, along with the end-to-end customer experience of Zepto Café.

This comes as Zepto banks on the popularity of its Cafe business to foray into the food delivery segment, a sector dominated by the duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy. While the offering was part of its quick commerce platform earlier, it has been launched as a standalone app amid the growing popularity of 10-minute food delivery, with stiff competition from Swiggy's Bolt, Blinkit's Bistro, magicNOW, Ola Dash, and Swish.

"The online café model represents a paradigm shift in how urban India enjoys food and beverages, combining convenience, speed, and quality. As we introduce new menu items to the selection, we will remain meticulous in curating assortments that meet our high standards of Quality Consistency and taste," said Shashank Shekhar Sharma on his elevation to the company's C-suite.

Sharma spent six years at Chai Point and departed as the national head of retail.

"I have had the personal privilege of learning from his combination of detail-oriented execution, strategic clarity, and most importantly, unrelenting obsession with the customer. Zepto Café has been built ground up by him and I believe he has it in him to build one of the largest food QSR businesses in India," noted Aadit Palicha, Co-founder and CEO of Zepto.