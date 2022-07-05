How to retain top talent in the workplace

Robert Walters Group, a global recruitment consultancy with a presence across 30 countries, recently went through a major IT systems transformation across several lines of its businesses. When they made a company-wide shift to the cloud, Robert Walters turned to Udemy Business to upskill its IT staff, making the decision to invest in developing its team.

The online learning and development courses from ﻿Udemy﻿ Business not only helped Robert Walter’s staff build cutting-edge skills and quickly deliver key systems, but were also instrumental in facilitating employees’ upward career paths.

According to Udemy Business’ Workplace Learning Trends Report 2022, nearly nine in ten executives and managers say their organisations either face skill gaps already, or expect them to develop within the next five years.

The need for urgent upskilling has compounded in a post-pandemic world, where both employers and employees are adapting to a remote or hybrid setting. Companies have also increased the focus on building more diverse, equitable, and inclusive organizations, or finding new ways to enhance productivity.

All of these changes have a very tangible impact on employees and their ability to excel. Keeping up with these shifts, from an industry perspective and a changed work setting scenario, is a serious challenge. This flux has also resulted in the phenomenon of high attrition driven by the Great Resignation.

For businesses now, employee engagement, well-being, talent development, upskilling through career development, and learning opportunities are essential focal points to retain top talent. According to the Udemy Business report, facilitating employee productivity and greater work satisfaction have not only boosted employee retention but also encouraged innovation needed to grow revenues for a business.

Udemy Business: Empowering employee engagement

SaaS company Udemy was set up in 2010 by Eren Bali, Gagan Biyani, and Oktay Caglar. The platform has over 52 million learners and more than 68,000 instructors teaching courses in over 75 languages. Udemy offers the tools learners, instructors, and enterprises need to achieve their goals and reach their full potential.

Fuelled by the Udemy marketplace, Udemy Business companies achieve critical business outcomes and stay competitive by offering fresh, relevant, and personalised on-demand learning. For enterprises, companies and startups, Udemy Business facilitates an employee training and development platform for companies with subscription access to 16,000 courses, learning analytics, and the capacity of hosting and distributing their own content. Udemy instructors, many of whom are experts in their respective fields, keep up-to-date with evolving trends, and are constantly updating content to meet learner needs.

Udemy Business: Building success through innovation

Even before the pandemic changed working styles across industries, newer technologies had already begun to disrupt jobs and workforce skills. According to industry experts, the onset of technologies like automation and artificial intelligence will substantially change the nature of human jobs.

In the next decade, the bulk of the global workforce will either switch professions, or acquire new skill sets. In a 2020 McKinsey Global Survey titled ‘Beyond hiring: How companies are reskilling to address talent gaps’, many executives said they were experiencing skill gaps in the workforce. However, only less than half of them had a clear sense of how to address the problem.

In a post-pandemic era, agile organisations today need to focus on reskilling and upskilling, to be able to deliver innovation for newer business models and to remain competitive.

The growth of startups is dependent on innovation. To fuel innovation, organisations need to invest in employee skill development and strategic learning programmes that are flexible and effective.

A well-designed talent strategy for employees to develop their digital and cognitive capabilities, their power and leadership skills, and their adaptability and resilience, is the need of the hour for businesses that aspire to scale. In such a scenario, Udemy’s marketplace, which offers engaging courses that keep pace with industry innovations, presents a viable and sustainable solution.

Now is the time for companies to double down on their learning budgets and commit to reskilling. Developing this muscle will also help strengthen companies for future disruptions. For the workforce to stay loyal to the organisation, they must be aware of opportunities for growth, both on the professional and personal skill sets front. To keep top talent so as to power a company’s financial decisions, marketing strategy, product design, and customer experience, an always-on learning channel offer is a win-win.

Udemy Business offers a wide variety of dynamic and agile content by monitoring and automating the identification of the most engaging topics and curating from the top three percent of courses on the marketplace. This helps support our corporate customers in achieving their upskilling goals.

For founders, entrepreneurs, CEOs, CIOs, HR or Learning and Development Leaders of startups and SMBs, get in touch with Udemy Business, to upskill and chart an exciting talent strategy for your employees.

