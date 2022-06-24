Meet 5 startups providing home healthcare services

The Indian healthcare sector has seen tremendous growth in the past few years. While the quality of healthcare has improved, the cost and complexity of services have also increased.

Several online healthcare platforms have evolved to democratise the healthcare sector in this environment. One subset of the healthcare ecosystem that has seen growth in recent times is home healthcare services.

According to Grand View Research, the Indian home healthcare market was worth $7.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 19.27 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2022 to 2030. In addition, the report says, home healthcare services such as home ICU and nursing services are seeing a rise in demand.

Here are some startups that are offering a wide range of home health services to senior citizens.

Zoctr

Mumbai-based ﻿Zoctr﻿ Health, founded by Nidhi Saxena in 2013, is a home healthcare and patient engagement startup.

Its services include home nursing, elderly care, home doctor and physiotherapy visits, home ICU set-up, babycare, and medical equipment rentals. It provides end-to-end patient care across critical and chronic long-term conditions such as cardiac diseases, oncology, and neurology, among others.

The platform offers supportive and palliative care in cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Portea

Bengaluru-based ﻿Portea﻿, founded by Meena Ganesh and Ramasubramani Ganesh in 2013, allows the elderly to avail high-quality care and support services from the comfort of their homes.

Meena Ganesh - MD and CEO, Portea

The startup uses point-of-care devices and remote monitoring equipment at patients' homes to capture vitals such as temperature, blood pressure, and blood glucose levels.

In four categories, Portea offers services ranging from doctor consultations to physiotherapy, diabetic care, and new mother and baby care: chronic disease management, post-operative care, elder care, and primary care.

Its backend algorithms check for adverse drug reactions and provide an alert in case patients' vitals cross internally set thresholds.

HCAH

Noida-based ﻿HealthCare atHOME (HCAH)﻿, founded by Vivek Srivastava, Gareth Jones, Gaurav Burman, and Charles Walsh in 2012, delivers healthcare services, including postoperative care, attendant services, nursing, physiotherapy, ICU, step-down beds, elderly care, and more.

Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH

It helps patients recover comfortably and safely in the comfort of their homes.

EMOHA Eldercare

Gurugram-based ﻿Emoha Elder Care﻿, founded by Saumyajit Roy in 2019, is a tech-backed, holistic eldercare service that promises health monitoring, engagement, safety, support, health monitoring, and emergency care, promoting an active lifestyle for senior citizens.

Team EMOHA

EMOHA starts engagement with the elderly with a detailed healthcare assessment, followed by a thorough home assessment to understand potential hazards in an elderly person’s home.

The startup claims that the data is used to ensure that smart sensors can trigger a round-the-clock response to any emergency.

EMOHA’s responder service targets five key concerns such as health tracking, life support, engagement, and home safety.

Care4Parents

Noida-based ﻿care4parents﻿, founded by Shuchita Gupta and Dr Aman Khera in 2015, is a healthtech startup that offers a range of healthcare solutions to senior citizens.

The startup provides a one-stop-shop for all healthcare needs. It aims to enable primary healthcare for the elderly in India through technology.

Care4Parents says its personnel and doctors regularly visit the elderly parents in India to carry out the required tests, and record them on the digital platform for easy viewing by the family and parents, as well as maintain an online medical history.

Its in-house doctors and customer care personnel help them arrange video consultations with doctors, either on their own or via its partner hospital.

The platform also provides for monthly analysis and recording of vital parameters via an at-home device that includes blood sugar, SpO2, blood pressure, ECG, and temperature.

C4P assists in physical hospital visits by hand holding the elderly through the hospitalisation process, including previous reports, paperwork etc.