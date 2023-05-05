These 5 startups will help you get fit and stay healthy

At-home workouts and digital fitness solutions have been a hit among fitness enthusiasts. While in-person fitness classes can provide some much-needed structure to your routine, online fitness apps are offering you the best of both worlds.

According to Statista, the fitness app market in India is projected to grow by 19.47% during 2023-2027, resulting in a market volume of $7.99 billion in 2027. The home fitness app market has also seen significant growth in India, with a 156% increase in downloads between Q1 and Q2 2020.

The Indian fitness equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025, and is expected to reach a value of $15,143.3 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

To cater to the increasing demand, many startups have emerged and have come up with innovative solutions to help people stay fit from the comfort of their own homes.

YourStory lists five startups that are helping people get fitter in 2023.

Future fit

Future fit is a digital fitness platform that offers personalised workout plans and one-on-one coaching from certified personal trainers. Started in 1993, the platform uses AI and machine learning algorithms to create a customised workout plan based on the user's goals, fitness level, and preferences. Users can access the platform through the Future fit app and can choose from a variety of workout styles, including strength training, cardio, and yoga.

One of the unique features of Future fit is its one-on-one coaching program. Users can connect with a certified personal trainer who will create a personalised workout plan, provide feedback on form and technique, and offer support and motivation. The coaching program is available for an additional fee of Rs 10,000 per month and includes weekly check-ins and progress tracking.

HealthifyMe

﻿HealthifyMe﻿ is a comprehensive health and fitness app that was started in 2012. It has gained significant popularity and has a large user base in India.

HealthifyMe provides a range of services to promote and support a healthy lifestyle. It offers personalised diet plans, calorie tracking, and nutrition guidance to help users achieve their weight loss or fitness goals. The app also includes a database of food items with nutritional information, making it easier for users to track their daily intake.

In addition to diet and nutrition, HealthifyMe offers various exercise-tracking features. It allows users to log their workouts, track their steps, and monitor their overall physical activity. The app also offers workout plans and exercise routines, catering to different fitness levels and goals.

The startup provides users with the ability to connect with nutritionists and fitness coaches for expert guidance. Users can avail themselves of one-on-one consultations with professionals to receive personalised advice and support.

Fittr

﻿Fittr﻿is a comprehensive fitness app that was launched in 2016. It has gained significant popularity and has seen steady growth in its user base since its inception. Fittr offers a wide range of services and features designed to help individuals achieve their fitness goals.

The app provides users with personalised workout plans, nutrition guidance, and tracking tools to monitor progress. It also offers a community platform where users can connect with fitness enthusiasts, share their achievements, and seek support and motivation.

Fittr has experienced significant daily traffic due to its user-friendly interface, comprehensive features, and strong community engagement. In terms of cost, Fittr offers both free and premium membership options. The free version provides access to basic features, while the premium membership unlocks additional content, personalized coaching, and exclusive benefits. The cost of the premium membership varies based on the duration and level of services chosen.

Cure.fit

﻿Cure.fit﻿is a health and wellness app that was launched in 2016. It has gained significant popularity and has a substantial user base. The company offers a variety of services to help individuals maintain a healthy lifestyle. These services include workout sessions, yoga and meditation classes, nutrition plans, and access to fitness trainers. The app also provides a platform for users to book appointments with healthcare professionals, such as doctors and physiotherapists.

In addition to its fitness and healthcare services, Cure.fit also offers healthy meal plans and delivers freshly prepared meals to its users. This feature is particularly convenient for those who want to maintain a balanced diet, but have limited time for cooking or meal preparation.

As for the cost, Cure.fit operates on a subscription-based model, where users can choose from different membership plans based on their preferences and requirements. The pricing varies depending on the services and level of access desired.

Aaptiv

Aaptiv offers audio-based workout classes. Users can choose from a variety of workout styles, including running, cycling, strength training, and yoga. The platform uses music and motivational coaching to keep users engaged and motivated throughout their workouts. Launched in 2016, the platform has over 200,000 users.

One of the unique features of Aaptiv is its flexibility. Users can access the platform from anywhere and can choose from a variety of workout lengths and intensities. Aaptiv also offers personalised coaching and progress tracking.

The app is available for a monthly subscription of Rs 799 and an annual subscription of Rs 4,799. The personalised coaching program is available for an additional fee of Rs 10,000 per year and includes feedback on form and technique and support and motivation.

Whether you prefer personalised coaching or a community-based approach, there is a fitness startup out there for you. With the rise of at-home workouts and digital fitness solutions, it has never been easier to stay fit from the comfort of your home.