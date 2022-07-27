The advent of the metaverse over blockchain is blurring the lines between physical and digital realms. It allows users to interact through digital avatars and engage in activities they’d otherwise do offline – buy goods and services, go to work, attend events, and above all, play games. The global metaverse market is expected to reach $280 billion by 2025, as per reports and 30 percent of organisations in the world will have products and services ready for the metaverse by 2026, according to Gartner.

Many industries are trying to keep pace with new developments in the blockchain based metaverses, but none as much as gaming. A leading player in the space is metaverse gaming development company Antier, a blockchain development company that is actualising the next wave of digital gaming through a variety of games such as move-to-earn (M2E) game, player-vs-player (PvP) game, play-to-earn (P2E) game, and many more. With Antier’s metaverse gaming development solutions, businesses can experience an all-encompassing metaverse environment.

Antier: Spearheading the metaverse gaming over blockchain

Leveraging their blockchain expertise, Antier’s team of over 500 metaverse-skilled developers and designers come together to design and execute metaverse journeys for clients. Their visually interactive metaverse applications feature user sovereignty, 100 percent transparency, added privacy, and automation. The team recognised that the potential for the metaverse over blockchain exists across use cases - be it real estate, fashion, tourism, marketing and even gaming.

97 percent of gaming executives believe the gaming industry is central to the development of the metaverse, and 48 percent said the metaverse will change gaming company business models and drive revenue while also giving brands new opportunities to build relationships with their customers, according to a new study from Ernst & Young.

The metaverse employs blockchain, augmented and virtual reality (AR and VR), as well as artificial intelligence (AI), to deliver gamers with a realistic experience and complete charge of their assets. It enables users to connect with a variety of VR games on one common three-dimensional VR world - a literal game changer.

Vikram R Singh, CEO, Antier Solutions explains, “The world of the metaverse – a digital imitation of our actual world, with extra convenience – is attracting more and more businesses and gamers. Unlike most digital games, metaverse blockchain gaming does not require players to turn on or switch off the experience, and remains active even after a session is completed. The space needs constant fresh ideas, protocols, and technologies to thrive. So it is essential for organisations to have qualified partners. We are delivering exactly that!”

Winning with Antier

Businesses can get in touch with Antier for various functionalities such as online social gaming, portability of game assets, play to earn games, improved virtual experience and more. On top of their dapp development expertise, they work on C#, use the Unity 3D Engine, cross-platform development for PC, Android and Oculus Quest 2. Not to miss, they work on a third party software integration with Phone Multiplayer (PUN2) and Photon Voice Services.

The team follows an in-depth development process, with experts offering advice at every step, from deciding the theme to creating NFTs. These are some of the steps:

1. Storyboarding: This includes the initial brainstorming and sketches. Post approval, these sketches become more detailed in a gameplay storyboard.

2. Graphic Phase: This includes setting up model sheets, 3D modelling, and texturing the designed models. The phase ends with animation prototypes of game engines.

3. Development Phase: This will see 3D model setups in game engine, rigging and animation setups, game dynamics, scripting and programming, testing and bug fixing and launch.

Antier has extensive experience in the sector, with developed games like Zombie VR Game, which was a Single Player Horror 3D game, multiplayer adventure 3D game, fantasy games, sports games, and treasure hunt games.

NFT and gaming

Many gaming executives place importance on NFTs (Non-fungible tokens) to increase customer satisfaction, grow margins, and improve the visibility of products and services. NFT-based metaverse games help increase the economic potential of developers as well as the players, and that is why most organisations enter the metaverse games market backed by NFTs.

A full bag such as this opens up a whole new world of entertainment. It helps the developers sell various kinds of assets to the players, and apart from entertaining, players get to interact with others, play games, work, produce digital items, and even buy land.

Keeping these trends in mind, Antier has been working on enabling decentralised finance (DeFi) and NFTs in metaverse games. So gaming characters and assets could be tokenised and further monetised, thereby enhancing the immersive experience of gaming. This is also known as GameFi.

There are various advantages of opting for NFT gaming development. These include increasing the monetary worth of a digital item, experiencing more versatility which comes with blockchain-powered NFT gaming systems, chance to showcase rare digital replicas of valuables, enhanced security and privacy, opportunity to show gaming elements in full 3D settings, worlds and minigames, etc.

Offering well-strategised development services, Antier Solutions simplifies the processes of planning, building characters, non-player characters, and gaming assets, along with storytelling and the insertion of music and fonts so that companies get to launch world-class metaverse gaming platforms.

