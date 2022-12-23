Menu
Simantika Choudhury

Simantika loves all kinds of stories. She particularly enjoys writing for women, about women. When not writing, she can be found watching really cringey movies online.
  • 23rd Dec 2022
    Spotlight: Schwarzkopf launches first Anti-Breakage Hair Colour with OmegaPlex technology in India
    Announcement
  • 20th Dec 2022
    Sowing seeds of growth on the cloud: How DeHaat is leveraging cloud technology to support Indian farmers
    Technology
  • 14th Dec 2022
    How Scrut Automation is simplifying information security for cloud-native organisations
    Startup Ecosystem
  • 13th Dec 2022
    EORS 17: Founders of Leading D2C brands on Myntra reveal their secret sauce to success.
    Ecommerce
  • 6th Dec 2022
    An entrepreneur should focus on the real problem they are solving for the population: Sourjyendu Medda of DealShare
    Startup Ecosystem
  • 5th Dec 2022
    Experts discuss the evolution of India’s gaming industry and monetisation at TechSparks 2022
    TechSparks
  • 1st Dec 2022
    Diversification is the key, say experts on simplifying finance and investing for young India
    TechSparks
  • 30th Nov 2022
    Agora’s masterclass put the spotlight on their easy-to-use low-code/no-code solution
    TechSparks
  • 29th Nov 2022
    Meet the three women entrepreneurs at the forefront of India’s retail revolution
    Women Entrepreneurs
  • 28th Nov 2022
    How Oncophenomics aims to improve cancer treatment outcomes with their comprehensive genomic profiling liquid biopsy test
    Technology
  • 24th Nov 2022
    You have to find the right investor: Unicorn founders at TechSparks 2022
    TechSparks
  • 4th Nov 2022
    Festival of lights in the Metaverse: Antier hosts first-ever Diwali celebrations in their virtual office
    Technology