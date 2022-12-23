Menu
Simantika Choudhury
Simantika loves all kinds of stories. She particularly enjoys writing for women, about women. When not writing, she can be found watching really cringey movies online.
23rd Dec 2022
Spotlight: Schwarzkopf launches first Anti-Breakage Hair Colour with OmegaPlex technology in India
Announcement
Remove
20th Dec 2022
Sowing seeds of growth on the cloud: How DeHaat is leveraging cloud technology to support Indian farmers
Technology
Remove
14th Dec 2022
How Scrut Automation is simplifying information security for cloud-native organisations
Startup Ecosystem
Remove
13th Dec 2022
EORS 17: Founders of Leading D2C brands on Myntra reveal their secret sauce to success.
Ecommerce
Remove
6th Dec 2022
An entrepreneur should focus on the real problem they are solving for the population: Sourjyendu Medda of DealShare
Startup Ecosystem
Remove
5th Dec 2022
Experts discuss the evolution of India’s gaming industry and monetisation at TechSparks 2022
TechSparks
Remove
1st Dec 2022
Diversification is the key, say experts on simplifying finance and investing for young India
TechSparks
Remove
30th Nov 2022
Agora’s masterclass put the spotlight on their easy-to-use low-code/no-code solution
TechSparks
Remove
29th Nov 2022
Meet the three women entrepreneurs at the forefront of India’s retail revolution
Women Entrepreneurs
Remove
28th Nov 2022
How Oncophenomics aims to improve cancer treatment outcomes with their comprehensive genomic profiling liquid biopsy test
Technology
Remove
24th Nov 2022
You have to find the right investor: Unicorn founders at TechSparks 2022
TechSparks
Remove
4th Nov 2022
Festival of lights in the Metaverse: Antier hosts first-ever Diwali celebrations in their virtual office
Technology
Remove