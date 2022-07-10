Good content can make people sit up and take notice. Good content can also help creators make stable money.

According to a report by Kalaari Capital, the size of the global creator economy is over $100 billion, while the Indian creator economy is valued at around $80 million. The market is heating up and there is money to be made.

However, there is heavy competition on various creator economy platforms, such as social media, OTT and podcasts, and income largely depends on social media ads, ad shares, collaborations and brand partnerships. So, it is important for content creators to sell smartly and also manage the money they make.

YourStory has put together some apps that provide various avenues for content creators to monetise their content and tools to manage their money.

Rigi.Club

Bengaluru-based ﻿Rigi﻿.Club, founded by software developer Swapnil Saurav and Ananya Singhal in 2021, is a platform for influencers, creators and celebrities to manage, grow and monetise their communities.

Influencers and creators can use this platform to conduct webinars and workshops, launch courses and communities, and earn from them.

The app, which is available on both Android and iOS, has over 2,00,000 users. Most of the users are in the 18–24 years age group.

In April 2022, Rigi.Club raised $10 million in a Series A funding round from Accel India, Sequoia Capital India, Stellaris Venture Partners, and others to develop its product and build its team.

Qoohoo

Bengaluru-based ﻿Qoohoo﻿, founded by Vimal Singh Rathore and Aseem Gupta in 2020, is a platform that helps creators engage with and monetise their communities with actionable insights.

Using Qoohoo, creators can monetise their content through live sessions, online events, workshops, courses and subscriptions. Creators can also woo their communities with discounts and promo offers.

Qoohoo helps creators launch their communities swiftly with fast content creation and immersive engagement.

The app is available on both Android and iOS and has over 15,000 downloads.

In March 2021, Qoohoo raised $800K in a seed funding round from angel investors to build its products and engineering team.

Cosmofeed

Gurugram-based ﻿Cosmofeed﻿ was founded in 2021 by business analyst Vivek Yadav and engineer Vishnu Pathak. It provides easy-to-use tools for creators to produce, grow, monetise and engage with communities through chat channels, workshops, events and courses.

Cosmofeed also enables auto renewal, recurring subscriptions, one-to-one interactions, paid Telegram channels, and pay-to-view locked content. Through the app, creators can collect payments and withdraw

their earnings instantly.

The app also helps creators manage workflow and distribution. It does not charge content creators for using the platform and works on zero commission payouts.

In March 2022, Cosmofeed raised $1.5 million in a seed round from growX ventures, Waveform Ventures, 9 Unicorns, and others to extend its network to relevant end-users and hire people for product development, customer acquisition, and engineering.

The app is available on both Android and iOS and has been downloaded over 60,000 times on Google Play Store.

MoneyyApp

Bengaluru-based ﻿MoneyyApp﻿, founded by Fayyaz Hussain, Aaditya Goyal and Mohit Goyal in 2021, enables creators to track and manage their income and earnings, expenses, due dates, and monthly financial calendar.

The app also helps creators with tax submission, GSTIN/PAN registration, and raising invoices in a timely manner, with automated reminders for collection and compliance. It provides an analytics dashboard for an annual subscription fee.

Through its iOS and Android apps, it helps creators to get business loan approvals from partner banks.

MoneyyApp has an automatic reward generation tool for monitoring the activities of the other platforms used for distribution. The app charges the creator for every transaction they make.

The app is only available on Android and has clocked 12,000 downloads. It has over 8,000 creators on its platform.