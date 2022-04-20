[Funding alert] Content creator platform Rigi.Club raises $10M in Series A round

Rigi.Club, a platform for creators, influencers and celebrities to grow, manage, and monetise their community, announced that it raised $10M in a Series A funding round led by Accel India, Sequoia Capital India, and Stellaris Venture Partners.

The round saw the participation of prominent angel investors like Nitish Mittersain (CEO, Nazara), Apaksh Gupta (CEO, OneImpression), and Anupam Mittal (Founder, Shaadi.com) as well as creators like Tanmay Bhat and others.

This Series A fund will be primarily put towards developing a world-class team and product, which will ultimately be scalable across millions of users.

Swapnil Saurav, Co-founder and CEO of Rigi.Club, said, “Since launch, the company has been growing at the rate of nearly 100 percent month on month and has crossed the 200k user benchmark. It has been most heartening to see that within a mere two months, we have helped our influencers more than triple their earnings.

"At Rigi, our aim is to grow into the go-to influencer ‘logistics partner’ wherein we take care of everything, allowing influencers the space and freedom to focus their energies on content creation.”

Founded in October 2021 by Swapnil Saurav and Ananya Singhal, Rigi.Club’s mission is to empower creators to manage and monetise their communities.

The platform helps creators and influencers do this efficiently by enabling them to monetise their community across all platforms, be it WhatsApp, Telegram, or Instagram. Furthermore, influencers can use this platform to launch courses, conduct paid webinars, and launch free and paid communities through the Rigi app.

Commenting on the investment, Rahul Chowdhri, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners, said, “One of the defining trends in consumer-tech over the next decade will be the notable shift of consumers from platform preferences to creators themselves. With a nudge from the pandemic, we have already been witnessing explosive growth and fascinating levels of engagement with both existing and emerging creators. The timing is right, and the founders of Rigi possess the perfect mix of skills owing to their prior experience in founding a large consumer-tech businesses [Halaplay] - all of which inspire confidence in us as investors.”

Over the past five months, Rigi has built a user base of over 200,000 users, primarily in the 18-24 year group. The company aims to increase this user base by more than 10 times in the next 12 months.

Rigi.club was part of the first cohort of the Accel Atoms programme by Accel India to support pre-seed startups.

