C-CAMP launches India Digital Health Accelerator to drive next-gen deeptech innovations

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (﻿C-CAMP﻿), an initiative of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Government of India, has launched its dedicated accelerator programme—India Digital Health Accelerator (IDHA).

The programme is set to identify, fund, and fast-track promising healthtech startups working on scalable healthcare solutions using technology and entrepreneurial innovation.

C-CAMP, India’s premier hub for life sciences technology, innovation and entrepreneurship, brings on board several national and international stakeholders—both public and private—to nurture emerging healthtech innovations.

The accelerator programme's larger aim is to improve affordability, access, and quality of healthcare delivery at scale in India and other low- and middle-income countries across the globe.

At the virtual launch, Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director at C-CAMP, said,

“Digital healthcare for a country like India is not merely an advancement but a necessity. The IDHA programme will look towards enabling solutions that digitise screening, monitoring, and telehealth for faster diagnosis, better patient surveillance and improved healthcare delivery for large populations, not only in India but also beyond. Moreover, it will create a successful model for more such cross-border ecosystem collaborations to support next-generation deeptech across the world.”

Dr Ajai Garg, Scientist 'F' and Sr Director, Ministry of Electronics and IT, (MeitY), and the chief guest at the launch, said,

“India’s digitalisation story is built around sustainable solutions addressing problem statements that call for frugality, scale, and cost-effectiveness. This makes them relevant not just in India but across geographies. MeitY is happy to extend support to IDHA, which marks the coming together of India and the US—two of the world’s top three startup ecosystems—to provide international scale-up support for India’s digital tech innovators.”

MeitY Start-up Hub (MSH), through SAMRIDH scheme of MeitY and DigiLife Angel Fund, US will participate in the pre-acceleration investment. CoE in IoT (Internet of Things) powered by NASSCOM will join as the technology partner, while the Centre for Digital Health at Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and PATH, an international non-profit in global health, will act as the knowledge partners.

The major offerings of IDHA are:

Pre-acceleration seed funding.

360-degree advancement for six months with customised one-on-one support.

Focus on business growth, international expansion, and fundraising through C-CAMP’s expertise and global network.

Opportunity to get mentored by strategic investors and partners of the accelerator.

Platform to showcase technologies and post-acceleration funding opportunities.

