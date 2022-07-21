Edtech startup Creative Galileo raises $7.5M in Series A round

Early learning edtech platform ﻿Creative Galileo﻿ has raised $7.5 million in a Series A funding round from Kalaari Capital, Affirma Capital, East Ventures, Valiant Employee Investment Fund, and angel investors.

This brings Creative Galileo's total funding to $10 million, including a pre-Series A round of $2.5 million in October last year.

The company will use the newly infused funds to scale up, accelerate hiring across teams in multiple geographies, introduce regional languages, and further strengthen research and development.

"In the last year, we have successfully built and provided millions of children access to high-quality content with our Digital and Educational Equality Mission. We want to enable bespoke learning for children across the globe through their favourite characters to strengthen their foundation during early years, which will also help develop and strengthen critical thinking, confidence, cognitive skills, and emotional intelligence," said Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo.

Founded in July 2020 by Prerna A Jhunjhunwala and Nikhil Naik, Creative Galileo is a character-based early learning platform for kids aged 3-10 years. With over seven million downloads, Creative Galileo offers a well-rounded curriculum for children through engaging and compelling narratives, gamified content, interactive learning journeys, and detailed parent updates.

With extensive plans to expand in Southeast Asia, Creative Galileo recently started its foray with international alliances such as with EBS Korea, a leading educational content specialist broadcasting company.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Prerna and Nikhil as they continue their journey of transforming learning experiences for children across the globe. In the last six months, they have achieved strong growth with low marketing spends,” said Koh Wai Kit, Managing Partner of East Ventures.

